Is the Strip In Need of Revival as Las Vegas Tourism Numbers Drop in 2025?

The thing about Vegas is that, at its heart, it is a city of entertainment. This entertainment was threatened as far back as 2007, when smartphones began getting efficient enough to offer high-quality gaming, streaming, and social interaction right in people’s pockets. Suddenly, online casinos became the order of the day, with an estimated 5,000 platforms now in operation today. But even so, Las Vegas didn’t seem too badly affected.

One of its most successful years, for instance, was 2019, where the city attracted approximately 42.5 million visitors. Even following the challenges of lockdown, the city rebounded in 2022, welcoming around 38.8 million visitors, which was a 20.5% increase from the 32.2 million in 2021.

It’s hard to say that the online world of casinos has made much of a dent in the city’s core appeal. People still want a live experience – the sights and sounds of the casino floor, the energy of a packed crowd of the Sphere, the social buzz of the Vegas nightlife. But it could offer a useful clue as to what exactly is going wrong, namely through the innovation that’s on show.