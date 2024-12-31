Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Twin Daughters Jessie and D'Lila Vacation in St Barths After Disgraced Mogul Suffered a 'Breakdown' in Jail Over Christmas

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' twin daughters have been spotted living it up in St Barths.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Jessie and D'Lila Combs were seen out and about in the tropical paradise mere days after their father "begged" jail guards to take him to the hospital for observation after he had a meltdown over Christmas.

Jessie and D'Lila's vacation comes as they celebrated a major milestone – turning 18-years-old on December 21 – while their father awaits his sex trafficking trial behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.