Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Twin Daughters Jessie and D'Lila Vacation in St Barths After Disgraced Mogul Suffered a 'Breakdown' in Jail Over Christmas
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' twin daughters have been spotted living it up in St Barths.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Jessie and D'Lila Combs were seen out and about in the tropical paradise mere days after their father "begged" jail guards to take him to the hospital for observation after he had a meltdown over Christmas.
Jessie and D'Lila's vacation comes as they celebrated a major milestone – turning 18-years-old on December 21 – while their father awaits his sex trafficking trial behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.
The music mogul's teenage twin daughters looked carefree as they were seen sporting matching tropical looks as they boarded a yacht.
Jessie and D'Lila, who often coordinate outfits as seen on their joint Instagram account, wore strapless hot pink floral dresses and carried matching hot pink tote bags.
Both girls wore their hair down in braids.
The girls were likely in need of a vacation as they navigated their senior year of high school amid their father's mounting legal issues.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Combs, 55, has been behind bars since he was arrested on sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution charges in September. He has pleaded not guilty to his charges and denied any wrongdoing.
After being denied bail on three separate occasions, Combs was forced to spend his first Christmas behind bars at MDC Brooklyn.
Instead of jet-setting to a tropical paradise like St Barth's, Combs had to settle for a bleak holiday in jail without luxury gifts, decorations and lunch at 11 AM.
The pressure of his legal situation and being alone during the holiday – which a source said is usually "a time he always spends with his children" – apparently became all too much for the Bad Boy Records founder.
According to the source, Combs suffered a breakdown over Christmas, during which he asked the MDC guards to take him to the hospital, though his request was denied.
The insider said: "With his high-powered legal team, Diddy thought he'd be out on bail by now.
"Spending the holidays behind bars was a nightmare for him. He eventually managed to calm himself down with the meditation technique he's been using while he's been behind bars.
"It took him a few hours of deep breathing and focusing to get out of the bad space he was in, but he finally managed it."
Since being arrested, several other lawsuits have been filed against Combs from three unnamed individuals accusing him of sexual assault.
These individuals claim that the hitmaker drugged and raped them in incidents that happened much more recently than previously reported claims.
The lawsuits were filed by a New York-based attorney, detailing similar accounts from the unnamed plaintiffs who claim they were drugged and sodomized by Combs, with the earliest incident dating back to 2019.
All three share a common pattern where they accepted drinks from Combs, became disoriented, lost consciousness, and woke up to the alleged assaults.
In response to the lawsuits, Combs legal team said: "These complaints are full of lies. We will prove them false and seek sanctions against every unethical lawyer who filed fictional claims against him."