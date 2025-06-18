Brad Pitt Love Crisis — 'Fight Club' Star Hit By Claims His Romance With Ines de Ramon is On the Rocks
Brad Pitt's rare red carpet appearance with new girlfriend Ines de Ramon has sparked claims the couple’s relationship is already on the rocks.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Fight Club star’s behavior in the company of the actress has led to body language experts suggesting the pair is "floundering" and has indicated some deeper problems within the romance.
Questionable Fashion Choices
The couple, who have been dating since 2022, looked effortlessly chic at the New York City premiere of Pitt’s new film F1.
Ines, 32, was draped in a sheer halter-neck white gown complete with a feathered skirt, while Pitt, 61, opted for a black double-breasted suit with a white button-up.
But according to body language expert Judi James, Pitt's recent fashion shift could be an indication of a wider problem in his relationship, as she compared their look to George Clooney and Amal Clooney's.
'Just Like The Clooneys'
James said: "For this newest relationship, Brad seems to have opted for a George and Amal-looking vibe.
"Both dazzling-looking, elegant women are non-Hollywood and both are fiercely intelligent and successful in their own fields.
"Both men show signals of a more subdued presence with their women around, as though it's the intellect that is keeping them in a state of awe and respect.
"Unlike Clooney though, Brad also has a considerable age gap difference, which seems to have created some wardrobe floundering that could reflect on his emotional approach."
She continued: "His recent outings have involved some dubious fashion choices that suggest he might be struggling with the age gap and keen to look relevant and edgy, when it might be better in relationship terms to see him finally bottoming out, finding his authentic place and relaxing into it with someone who appreciates it."
However, it's not only the age gap that is the "problem" in their latest red carpet appearance, James explained.
She noted that the couple seem to have very different styles in both thinking and taste, as they have a "lack of synchronicity."
"A more interesting challenge seems to be the acute contrast in Brad and Ines's body language, which could suggest very different thinking styles and tastes," James divulged.
"This seems to have worked for the Clooneys, who share a profound passion for campaigns and causes. But with Brad right now we're just seeing a lack of synchronicity in terms of non-verbal signals.
"He looks blissfully happy but also slightly ill at ease here."
James explained that one way that their difference in thinking emerges is in their facial expressions on the red carpet.
"One look at their facial expressions as they pose together shows totally different styles of thinking," she shared.
"Brad's eyebrows are steepled, giving him a rather subdued and apologetic look. He appears keen to please. His posture and his gestures look unusually awkward, as though he's trying to look gauche rather than like a Hollywood hard-hitter," James continued.
"His hand pats the side of his leg to hint at some inner anxiety and the fingers are splayed rather than relaxed."
Differing 'Energies'
On the other hand, Ines gives off a different energy than Brad.
"Ines however has a very bold-straight brow-line to suggest confidence and calm," James said.
"Her wide smile looks red-carpet perfect and her eye-engage with the cameras shows a lack of inhibitions or shyness. She turns her smile on as she faces the cameras rather than showing it primarily to Brad."