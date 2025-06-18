Brad Pitt Love Crisis — 'Fight Club' Star Hit By Claims His Romance With Ines de Ramon is On the Rocks

"This seems to have worked for the Clooneys, who share a profound passion for campaigns and causes. But with Brad right now we're just seeing a lack of synchronicity in terms of non-verbal signals.

"He looks blissfully happy but also slightly ill at ease here."

James explained that one way that their difference in thinking emerges is in their facial expressions on the red carpet.

"One look at their facial expressions as they pose together shows totally different styles of thinking," she shared.

"Brad's eyebrows are steepled, giving him a rather subdued and apologetic look. He appears keen to please. His posture and his gestures look unusually awkward, as though he's trying to look gauche rather than like a Hollywood hard-hitter," James continued.

"His hand pats the side of his leg to hint at some inner anxiety and the fingers are splayed rather than relaxed."