EXCLUSIVE: Brad Pitt's 'PTSD' Over Angelina Jolie Split 'Could Trigger Break-Up With Ines de Ramon' – 'She's Having Second Thoughts'
The baggage from Brad Pitt’s marriage to Angelina Jolie and his crushing workload are taking their toll on his relationship with his girlfriend of two and a half years, Ines de Ramon, who's feeling frustrated and questioning their future, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"Ines has changed her entire life for Brad – all the scrutiny and pressure that comes with being his girlfriend has been tough, and she doesn’t feel like he’s made nearly as many sacrifices," our source said.
They added: "A few months ago, they had a heart-to-heart about marriage and he laid it on the line that he wasn’t ready to go there just yet, though he said he was happy to keep living together."
Lingering Pain
The Fight Club actor, 61, then jetted off to New Zealand, where he spent almost three months shooting Heart of the Beast, while de Ramon, 32, "was stuck in L.A. feeling lonely and a little taken for granted," added the source.
He finally returned home in late May to spend time with her at his Los Angeles mansion, where they’ve been living together for over a year.
A representative for the couple says it is "totally false" Ines has grown frustrated with the relationship and issued an ultimatum to Pitt to change.
But insiders insist Pitt’s now set to leave her again as he heads out on an international press tour for his new movie, F1.
Work isn’t the only reason the star is dragging his feet.
As readers know, although he settled his explosive divorce battle with Jolie, 50, in 2024, they're still waging war over their French winery.
Pitt is still fighting ex-wife Jolie in court over the sale of her shares in the French winery Château Miraval
His strained relationships with his kids – Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 18, and 16-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne – are also weighing him down.
Personal Agony
Our source added: "Brad is still in a lot of pain over everything that went down with Angelina – it’s left a bad taste in his mouth about marriage.
"But Ines doesn’t feel she should pay the price. She wants a proper commitment and doesn’t want to spend her life as Brad’s arm candy.
"She will hold him to his word and insist they figure out how to spend more time together and a proper plan as far as their romantic status – or she could very well be off."