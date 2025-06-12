Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Brad Pitt
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Brad Pitt's 'PTSD' Over Angelina Jolie Split 'Could Trigger Break-Up With Ines de Ramon' – 'She's Having Second Thoughts'

brad pitt ptsd angelina jolie split end ines de ramon relationship
Source: MEGA

Brad Pitt is said to be suffering PTSD over his battles with Angelina Jolie.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 12 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

The baggage from Brad Pitt’s marriage to Angelina Jolie and his crushing workload are taking their toll on his relationship with his girlfriend of two and a half years, Ines de Ramon, who's feeling frustrated and questioning their future, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Ines has changed her entire life for Brad – all the scrutiny and pressure that comes with being his girlfriend has been tough, and she doesn’t feel like he’s made nearly as many sacrifices," our source said.

They added: "A few months ago, they had a heart-to-heart about marriage and he laid it on the line that he wasn’t ready to go there just yet, though he said he was happy to keep living together."

Article continues below advertisement

Lingering Pain

Article continues below advertisement
brad pitt ptsd angelina jolie split end ines de ramon relationship
Source: MEGA

Jolie's ongoing legal clashes with Pitt over their winery are also impacting the 'Fight Club' actor.

Article continues below advertisement

The Fight Club actor, 61, then jetted off to New Zealand, where he spent almost three months shooting Heart of the Beast, while de Ramon, 32, "was stuck in L.A. feeling lonely and a little taken for granted," added the source.

He finally returned home in late May to spend time with her at his Los Angeles mansion, where they’ve been living together for over a year.

A representative for the couple says it is "totally false" Ines has grown frustrated with the relationship and issued an ultimatum to Pitt to change.

Article continues below advertisement
brad pitt ptsd angelina jolie split end ines de ramon relationship
Source: MEGA

Pitt and Jolie's kids remain distant fro their dad.

Article continues below advertisement

But insiders insist Pitt’s now set to leave her again as he heads out on an international press tour for his new movie, F1.

Work isn’t the only reason the star is dragging his feet.

As readers know, although he settled his explosive divorce battle with Jolie, 50, in 2024, they're still waging war over their French winery.

Pitt is still fighting ex-wife Jolie in court over the sale of her shares in the French winery Château Miraval

His strained relationships with his kidsMaddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 18, and 16-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne – are also weighing him down.

Article continues below advertisement

Personal Agony

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
prince william coronation secrets kate banned crown camilla fate

EXCLUSIVE: All the Secret Details of Prince William's Coronation Including the Crown Kate's Forbidden to Wear and Camilla's Fate

meghan markle leaves harry fashion designer victoria beckham

EXCLUSIVE: Megxit 2.0! How Meghan Wants to Quit Life With Harry — And Become a Fashion Designer Like Victoria Beckham

Article continues below advertisement
brad pitt ptsd angelina jolie split end ines de ramon relationship
Source: MEGA

The 'F1' press tour could also spell disaster for Pitt's relationship with Ines de Ramon, right.

Our source added: "Brad is still in a lot of pain over everything that went down with Angelina – it’s left a bad taste in his mouth about marriage.

"But Ines doesn’t feel she should pay the price. She wants a proper commitment and doesn’t want to spend her life as Brad’s arm candy.

"She will hold him to his word and insist they figure out how to spend more time together and a proper plan as far as their romantic status – or she could very well be off."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.