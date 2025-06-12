EXCLUSIVE: Brad Pitt's 'PTSD' Over Angelina Jolie Split 'Could Trigger Break-Up With Ines de Ramon' – 'She's Having Second Thoughts'

The baggage from Brad Pitt’s marriage to Angelina Jolie and his crushing workload are taking their toll on his relationship with his girlfriend of two and a half years, Ines de Ramon, who's feeling frustrated and questioning their future, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Ines has changed her entire life for Brad – all the scrutiny and pressure that comes with being his girlfriend has been tough, and she doesn’t feel like he’s made nearly as many sacrifices," our source said.

They added: "A few months ago, they had a heart-to-heart about marriage and he laid it on the line that he wasn’t ready to go there just yet, though he said he was happy to keep living together."