EXCLUSIVE: ‘Impatient’ Gigi Hadid, 30, Issues Bradley Cooper With a Marriage Ultimatum – ‘She’s Tired of Waiting’
Impatient Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper are still trundling along together almost two years after they first hooked up – but RadarOnline.com can reveal the commitment-phobic actor has no intention of popping the question and it's making the model wonder whether he's got one foot out the door.
An insider shared: "She's dropped enough hints about rings and weddings at this point, but is finding it hard to read him. She's tired of waiting and isn't afraid to stick her head out there with an ultimatum if it comes to it – and it just may.
"Gigi honestly thought he would have proposed by now. Birthdays, holidays, occasion after occasion go by. She's starting to think it won't happen without a push."
The 30-year-old cover girl, who reportedly drops everything when her boyfriend needs her, played the devoted girlfriend as she visited Cooper, 50, on the NYC set of his latest film, Is This Thing On?.
Cooper was previously involved with model Irina Shayk, with whom he shares daughter Lea, 8. He was briefly married to Blue Bloods actress Jennifer Esposito in the mid-2000s.
The A-lister started dating Hadid in October 2023 after her romantic interlude with the ultimate Hollywood Lothario, Leo DiCaprio.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Cooper and Leo are no longer best buds because of Gigi, who has written off DiCaprio as a serial dater.
Added the insider: "Now it's beginning to look like Bradley is a serial dater too. A lot of Gigi's friends think it would be foolish to believe things can change, but she's still clinging to that hope."