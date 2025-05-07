EXCLUSIVE: ‘Impatient’ Gigi Hadid, 30, Issues Bradley Cooper With a Marriage Ultimatum – ‘She’s Tired of Waiting’

Impatient Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper are still trundling along together almost two years after they first hooked up – but RadarOnline.com can reveal the commitment-phobic actor has no intention of popping the question and it's making the model wonder whether he's got one foot out the door.

An insider shared: "She's dropped enough hints about rings and weddings at this point, but is finding it hard to read him. She's tired of waiting and isn't afraid to stick her head out there with an ultimatum if it comes to it – and it just may.

"Gigi honestly thought he would have proposed by now. Birthdays, holidays, occasion after occasion go by. She's starting to think it won't happen without a push."