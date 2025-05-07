EXCLUSIVE: Tom Cruise, 62, Goes 'All Out' to Charm Young Ana de Armas, 37 – As Her Pals Warn She Could Be 'Making a Huge Mistake'
Cuban actress Ana de Armas and box-office champ Tom Cruise continue to spark talk that a romance between them is heating up, along with fears she'll be making a huge mistake if she hitches her wagon to the love-bitten superstar, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"Ana’s insisting they’re working on a project together and get along, but it’s nothing more than that," revealed an insider. "No one really believes it, but she doesn't seem to care."
De Armas, 37, and the 62-year-old Mission: Impossible hunk looked cozy touching down in London on April 13 after a helicopter jaunt from Spain.
De Armas had her two dogs and was smiling broadly while an equally chipper Cruise strolled beside her holding a backpack.
That sighting followed an April 3 appearance at CinemaCon, though they weren’t photographed on the red carpet together. And as readers know, they initially got tongues wagging during a Valentine's Day dinner date in London.
"People worry she's getting in too deep," said the insider. "Tom can be charming but also controlling once he gets a woman in his web."
A three-time loser at marriage, Cruise recently dated socialite Elsina Khayrova, 37.
Now, our sources said he's in hot pursuit of de Armas, who previously hooked up with actor Ben Affleck, 52, and has been on/off with Manuel Anido Cuesta, the 27-year-old stepson of Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel.
"Tom may seem like a real catch, but he has a creepy reputation," said the insider. "People think Ana should back off."