Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt Gives Massive Public Clue Relationship With Ines de Ranon is 'Showmance': 'He Treats Her Like a Stranger'

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Brad Pitt has sparked talk his relationship with girlfriend Ines de Ranon is a 'showmance' after he snubbed her attempts of a kiss on the red carpet of his new movie.

June 19 2025, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Brad Pitt’s relationship with Ines de Ranon has been dubbed a “showmance” after fans spotted the Fight Club star snubbing her embrace on a red carpet.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the couple’s behavior during the New York premiere of Pitt’s new movie F1 has been heavily scrutinized online, as they’ve rarely appeared in public together previously.

Article continues below advertisement

'A Staged Scene'

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Fans has accused the couple of 'staging' their interactions in New York.

Article continues below advertisement

But fans have been left cringing after the actor dodged a PDA attempt by de Ranon, instead preferring to talk to another woman.

And a video showing the incident has been circulated on social media, giving fans a whole new attitude towards the couple.

Taking to X, one social media user wrote: "Brad Pitt avoiding Ines kiss (once again) hahaha, she thought he was going to kiss her and he was just trying to cross to the other side I just can't."

The user also noted in a second video that Pitt excluded his girlfriend in an F1 cast photo taken at the premiere's reception.

"The way this relationship is so PR I just can't," they wrote.

Another added: "He didn't even want to kiss her again for the third time he ignores her again like she doesn't belong with him like a total stranger it's hilarious."

Meanwhile, a third user remarked that the couple's red carpet arrival looked like a "staged scene."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: X

Video shows Pitt pulling out of kiss.

Article continues below advertisement

Packing On The PDA

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The couple did show some PDA with several subtle poses as they walked together.

Article continues below advertisement

While the photographers may have missed out on a photo of the couple locking lips on the carpet, the pair did show some PDA with several subtle poses as they walked together.

Photographers captured Pitt leading his girlfriend by the hand while stepping onto the red carpet in Times Square.

The Interview with a Vampire star, 61, was also spotted wrapping his arm around her waist.

In one of their snaps, de Ramon, 32, tenderly placed her hand on her boyfriend's chest as they smiled alongside each other.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The couple recently enjoyed a double date night with famous friends Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
prince williams outburst meghan markle bullying staff brother harry

EXCLUSIVE: How Prince William's Crack About Family Wars 'Is Tip of Iceberg of Royals' Agony Over Rifts'

brooklyn beckham prince harry style tell all family rift

EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry in 'Bad Dad' Therapy — Over Fear of Becoming Deadbeat Father and Divorcee Like King Charles

Article continues below advertisement

Pitt sported a navy blue suit with a pastel shirt for high-profile premiere, while de Ramon looked chic in a sheer plunging halter top over a feathered floor-length skirt.

She accessorized her ensemble with a pair of platform heels, white handbag, Anito Ko earrings and a black belt. She wore her hair in a relaxed updo.

The awkward moment comes soon after the couple was recently spotted on a double date night with famous friends Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper in New York City last Friday.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Pitt is in a 'great place' since he started dating new girlfriend de Ramon, according to insiders.

The pair were seen walking hand-in-hand outside of Cote Korean Steakhouse.

Pitt and de Ramon were previously reported to be in a "great place" in March after Pitt settled his long-awaited divorce from ex-wife Angelina Jolie in December 2024.

An insider said the Fight Club star is “happy” with de Ramon — whom he began dating in late 2022.

"Life's good, no complaints," said the source.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.