Human Remains Found Near Taylor Swift's Rhode Island Mansion Raises Alarm Over Potential Serial Killer In The Area

Police were called to the swanky Watch Hill neighborhood in Westerly early Wednesday following the discovery of a human leg.

Human remains have been discovered outside of Taylor Swift 's Rhode Island home, RadarOnline.com can confirm, amid growing fears in the sleepy beachfront community of a serial killer on the loose.

The remains were found washed up on a beach near the home.

"It kind of alarmed me, and it was just something very out of the ordinary for Westerly."

"I saw three police cars," she shared. "One undercover, two looked like Westerly town police officers, and there was a medical examiner pulling in behind me.

Taylor Day, who lives in the area, told the station she was passing by in her car when she saw the cop commotion.

According to local NBC affiliate WJAR , the remains were collected and transferred to the Rhode Island Medical Examiner’s Office for further analysis.

Westerly police were called to Everett Avenue around 9:30 a.m. following a report of possible remains. When officers arrived, they located what appeared to be a human leg bone.

Swift has written a song about the home and the objections of her neighbors.

Even more alarming was the location of the leg, which Day said was less than half a mile away from Swift's mega mansion.

Day added: "It was probably a couple football fields away from Taylor Swift's house and the Ocean House. I would never expect anything like that—especially not in Watch Hill."

Swift, 35, wrote her song Last Great American Dynasty about the 11,000-square-foot mansion, nicknamed "Holiday House." She also gave a typical Taylor shout-out in the song to neighbors nearby who were not too pleased with her $17million purchase.

Police say no foul play is suspected, and they are working to confirm the identity of the remains. But thoughts in the area immediately turned to the dozens of discoveries of human bodies and remains in several Northeastern states in recent months, sparking fears of a serial killer on the loose.

"My mind immediately went to all the theories that are being thrown around," Day added. "I’m more aware of my surroundings. I don’t go (to) places that are kind of dim or where I could be alone.

"Just trying to stay out in public and be vigilant."