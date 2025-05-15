Your tip
Home > News > Taylor Swift

Human Remains Found Near Taylor Swift's Rhode Island Mansion Raises Alarm Over Potential Serial Killer In The Area

Photo of Taylor Swift and home
Source: Mega

A human leg was found near Swift's Rhode Island home.

May 15 2025, Published 7:15 p.m. ET

Human remains have been discovered outside of Taylor Swift's Rhode Island home, RadarOnline.com can confirm, amid growing fears in the sleepy beachfront community of a serial killer on the loose.

Police were called to the swanky Watch Hill neighborhood in Westerly early Wednesday following the discovery of a human leg.

Gruesome Discovery

taylor swift home
Source: Mega

The remains were found washed up on a beach near the home.

Westerly police were called to Everett Avenue around 9:30 a.m. following a report of possible remains. When officers arrived, they located what appeared to be a human leg bone.

According to local NBC affiliate WJAR, the remains were collected and transferred to the Rhode Island Medical Examiner’s Office for further analysis.

Taylor Day, who lives in the area, told the station she was passing by in her car when she saw the cop commotion.

"I saw three police cars," she shared. "One undercover, two looked like Westerly town police officers, and there was a medical examiner pulling in behind me.

"It kind of alarmed me, and it was just something very out of the ordinary for Westerly."

Killer Concerns

stars reveal how to get over your broken heart taylor swift
Source: MEGA

Swift has written a song about the home and the objections of her neighbors.

Even more alarming was the location of the leg, which Day said was less than half a mile away from Swift's mega mansion.

Day added: "It was probably a couple football fields away from Taylor Swift's house and the Ocean House. I would never expect anything like that—especially not in Watch Hill."

Swift, 35, wrote her song Last Great American Dynasty about the 11,000-square-foot mansion, nicknamed "Holiday House." She also gave a typical Taylor shout-out in the song to neighbors nearby who were not too pleased with her $17million purchase.

Police say no foul play is suspected, and they are working to confirm the identity of the remains. But thoughts in the area immediately turned to the dozens of discoveries of human bodies and remains in several Northeastern states in recent months, sparking fears of a serial killer on the loose.

"My mind immediately went to all the theories that are being thrown around," Day added. "I’m more aware of my surroundings. I don’t go (to) places that are kind of dim or where I could be alone.

"Just trying to stay out in public and be vigilant."

Renovations In Progress

taylor swift leg

The discovery has ignited fears of a serial killer on the loose.

Swift is actually in the middle of renovating the home, adding on around 400-square feet, including transforming one room into an "enlarged bedroom suite."

The renovations are expected to cost Swift around $1.7million and the source said "she's hoping to get it ready for the summer," when she hosts her annual July Fourth celebration with A-list pals.

While Swift has been busy perfecting her Rhode Island home, the insider noted the seaside mansion isn't the only home occupying her headspace.

Swift has reportedly been considering the idea of purchasing property in Kansas City to be closer to boyfriend Travis Kelce.

For Sale

travis kelce taylor swift bonding baby
Source: MEGA

Swift and Kelce are reportedly looking into buying a new home together.

An insider confided: "When they have time, they want to look at real estate."

The source dished Kelce and Swift have even "talked about exploring buying a home together."

Since they started dating, Swift has become a fixture at Arrowhead Stadium, attending numerous games alongside his family and friends in support of the two-time Super Bowl winner.

