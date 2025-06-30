Parkinson's Ravaged Ozzy Osbourne Snubs Mega-Money Farewell Tour Offer — 'He Knows He Only Has One Show Left In Him'

"It is unknown just how much Ozzy will even be able to do on the big night... it is a last-minute decision," an insider said in an interview. "The determined superstar's physical therapy recovery has not allowed him to participate in full rehearsals yet with reuniting Black Sabbath or all the other star players."

Even if the 76-year-old manages to give the British crowd a show, that will be the end of the road for him, according to a Los Angeles music industry source.

They noted: "When the word came down that Ozzy was doing Villa Park, promoters and venues reached out with tentative bids to stage a farewell in the USA."