Parkinson's Ravaged Ozzy Osbourne Snubs Mega-Money Farewell Tour Offer — 'He Knows He Only Has One Show Left In Him'
America shouldn't expect Ozzy Osbourne to make his way toward them for a final gig following his show in Birmingham’s Villa Park in England, despite the money being thrown his way, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The iconic rocker, who is currently battling Parkinson's disease amid other health issues, is believed to have been offered "tens of millions" of dollars for a US farewell tour, but he's not interested, especially since his July 5 gig in England will be a struggle.
Osbourne Says No Thanks To Millions
"It is unknown just how much Ozzy will even be able to do on the big night... it is a last-minute decision," an insider said in an interview. "The determined superstar's physical therapy recovery has not allowed him to participate in full rehearsals yet with reuniting Black Sabbath or all the other star players."
Even if the 76-year-old manages to give the British crowd a show, that will be the end of the road for him, according to a Los Angeles music industry source.
They noted: "When the word came down that Ozzy was doing Villa Park, promoters and venues reached out with tentative bids to stage a farewell in the USA."
"Realistically, he could have filled out two stadiums packed with over 100,000 fans easily and become one of the greatest ever rock events in history. And sure, it could have made tens of millions too," the insider added. "But that has been firmly shut down by Oz."
The source explained: "First, he is unsure how much he will be able to do on stage, and also saying goodbye in his hometown is a beautiful way to end matters.
"The added touch of raising charity money is really touching, too."
According to the insider, however, it is unlikely the Black Sabbath frontman "will be able to stand for a couple of hours with Sabbath and alone playing a full set.
A Brutal Health Battle
"Everyone has made it clear that two full sets are never going to happen. We have to be respectful of his physical challenges and endurance issues."
Osbourne's health has worsened in recent months, with his legs being most affected.
His wife, Sharon, gave an update on his condition while announcing the farewell performance, stating: "... Parkinson's is a progressive disease. It's not something you can stabilize. It affects different parts of the body, and it has affected his legs.
"But his voice is as good as it's ever been."
'I Can't Walk'
Osbourne has been realistic about his tragic situation, previously saying about his condition: "I may be moaning that I can't walk, but I look down the road and there's people that didn’t do half as much as me and didn't make it."
Fans of Osbourne shouldn't feel too let down, as the music star fully intends to continue to record music after his final gig.
He revealed in an interview with Metal Hammer magazine: "I still enjoy doing my own work, I also enjoy singing on other people's work. For the foreseeable future, I will keep on recording if the projects interest me, it's very important."
Osbourne underwent a series of spinal operations after he suffered a spinal injury in 2003 and a fall in 2019. He also measures his blood pressure "15 times a day."
"I've got this (expletive) device on my finger. It's a monitor to say how my heart rate is," he said.