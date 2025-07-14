Ellen DeGeneres Breaks Cover to Support Fellow Leftie in Exile Rosie O'Donnell After Donald Trump Threatened to Revoke Her Citizenship
Ellen DeGeneres has broken cover by showing her support for Rosie O’Donnell over her feud with Donald Trump.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the shamed former chat show host, 67, backed her fellow liberal U.S. exile just three months after O’Donnell accused her of never saying "anything political in her life."
O'Donnell Backing
The latest row between Trump and O’Donnell kicked off on Saturday when the President, 79, vowed on Truth Social: "Because of the fact that Rosie O'Donnell is not in the best interests of our great country, I am giving serious consideration to taking away her citizenship.
"She is a threat to humanity, and should remain in the wonderful country of Ireland, if they want her. God bless America!"
The following day, the 67-year-old canceled comedian, who boasts 293.1 million social media followers, shared Trump's post and gave a shout-out to O'Donnell: "Good for you, Rosie."
Just like O’Donnell, the funnywoman fled the States following Trump's re-election last November.
But speaking in April, O’Donnell questioned her fellow former TV titan's decision to relocate over Trump, saying: "I've never really known Ellen to say anything political in her life, so I was surprised to read that she left because of President Trump. Like, that shocked me, actually.
"I've been a political person my whole life, not better or worse, it's just a different way to be in the world. I was very clear about the reason why I was leaving."
O'Donnell continued: "It's not like we're tenaciously opposed to each other. We're just very different people. We have had some stuff in the past that we never resolved. And not in any way as, as partners or lovers or anything like that, just as friends and comedians, but I wish her the best. I seriously do."
Long-Running Rift
The Long Island native's "past" comment was referring to when DeGeneres told the late Larry King that she didn't know O'Donnell and was not her friend, which deeply upset her because they were close in the nineties.
"Ellen wrote (in a text), 'I'm really sorry and I don't remember that,'" O'Donnell recalled in 2023.
"It would never occur to me to say 'I don't know her' about somebody whose babies I held when they were born. It wouldn't be in my lexicon of choices to ever say," she continued.
"When she was in a perplexing situation and people were saying things about her, I said, 'Let me stand next to you and say that I'm Lebanese, too.' When it was a downward media time for me, she didn’t do anything."
Brad Pitt Ramps Up Security on His $6Million Los Angeles Mansion After Ritzy Property Was Ransacked by Thieves While Overseas
The 34-time Emmy winner is reportedly "never coming back" to the States after moving to a farmhouse in the Cotswolds, England, where she and her wife, Portia de Rossi, 52, are raising chickens and goats.
O’Donnell, meanwhile, is currently residing in Dublin and she's "in the process" of getting Irish citizenship.
In response to Trump’s latest diss, O’Donnell shared four posts on Saturday condemning the close friend of the late Jeffrey Epstein with her captive Instagram/TikTok following.
"Hey Donald, you're rattled again? 18 years later and I still live rent-free in that collapsing brain of yours," O'Donnell blasted.
"You are everything that is wrong with America, and I'm everything you hate about what's still right with it. You want to revoke my citizenship? Go ahead and try, King Joffrey with a tangerine spray tan.
"I'm not yours to silence. I never was."