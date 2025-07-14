Ellen DeGeneres Breaks Cover to Support Fellow Leftie in Exile Rosie O'Donnell After Donald Trump Threatened to Revoke Her Citizenship

RadarOnline.com can reveal the shamed former chat show host, 67, backed her fellow liberal U.S. exile just three months after O’Donnell accused her of never saying "anything political in her life."

"She is a threat to humanity, and should remain in the wonderful country of Ireland, if they want her. God bless America!"

The latest row between Trump and O’Donnell kicked off on Saturday when the President, 79, vowed on Truth Socia l: "Because of the fact that Rosie O'Donnell is not in the best interests of our great country, I am giving serious consideration to taking away her citizenship.

But speaking in April, O’Donnell questioned her fellow former TV titan's decision to relocate over Trump, saying: "I've never really known Ellen to say anything political in her life, so I was surprised to read that she left because of President Trump. Like, that shocked me, actually.

"I've been a political person my whole life, not better or worse, it's just a different way to be in the world. I was very clear about the reason why I was leaving."

O'Donnell continued: "It's not like we're tenaciously opposed to each other. We're just very different people. We have had some stuff in the past that we never resolved. And not in any way as, as partners or lovers or anything like that, just as friends and comedians, but I wish her the best. I seriously do."