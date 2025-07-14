Brad Pitt Ramps Up Security on His $6Million Los Angeles Mansion After Ritzy Property Was Ransacked by Thieves While Overseas

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Fight Club star, 61, is taking action by having security at the home 24/7 to prevent any future break-ins.

Brad Pitt has ramped up security on his Los Angeles mansion after the $6million property was ransacked by thieves.

Pitt wants to ensure the property is never targeted again.

Police are still investigating, and no arrests have been made, but Pitt is taking no risks by increasing protection around the property.

Insiders claimed three suspects accessed the property through the front windows after scaling the fence and were in his home for ten minutes before making off with an unknown amount of the actor's personal items.

The actor was overseas when his home was targeted last month.

The actor has splashed out on 24/7 security to patrol his house around the clock.

A source said: "Neighborhood security was at the house about an hour before it happened.

"He has personal security that was always there when he was in residence, but now he has guards there all the time.

"Locals did worry about the fact Brad didn't put up a good fence or a hedge, and the home was fairly easy to access.

"As soon as the neighborhood security was off shift, three guys jumped it. It was really unfortunate."

Personal security around the clock can cost tens of thousands of dollars, but the source quipped: "He has enough cash."