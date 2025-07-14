Brad Pitt Ramps Up Security on His $6Million Los Angeles Mansion After Ritzy Property Was Ransacked by Thieves While Overseas
Brad Pitt has ramped up security on his Los Angeles mansion after the $6million property was ransacked by thieves.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Fight Club star, 61, is taking action by having security at the home 24/7 to prevent any future break-ins.
No Risks
The actor was overseas when his home was targeted last month.
Insiders claimed three suspects accessed the property through the front windows after scaling the fence and were in his home for ten minutes before making off with an unknown amount of the actor's personal items.
Police are still investigating, and no arrests have been made, but Pitt is taking no risks by increasing protection around the property.
24/7 Protection
A source said: "Neighborhood security was at the house about an hour before it happened.
"He has personal security that was always there when he was in residence, but now he has guards there all the time.
"Locals did worry about the fact Brad didn't put up a good fence or a hedge, and the home was fairly easy to access.
"As soon as the neighborhood security was off shift, three guys jumped it. It was really unfortunate."
Personal security around the clock can cost tens of thousands of dollars, but the source quipped: "He has enough cash."
Love Nest
Pitt downsized and moved from a $33million home in Los Feliz when he purchased the mid-century modern property from oil heiress Aileen Getty in April 2023.
The home, known as "The Steel House," is a 2,000-square-foot, L-shaped residence with only three bedrooms and two bathrooms.
It boasts floor-to-ceiling windows, a swimming pool, and a built-in sauna.
He is believed to live at the property with his partner, Ines de Ramon, 32, whom he began dating in late 2022 following his high-profile split from Angelina Jolie.
The actor is not the first A-lister to have been targeted by thieves recently.
Earlier this year, Nicole Kidman had her home ransacked, while Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's Pacific Palisades home was struck in August 2024.
British singer Jessie J also fell victim to thieves who stole over $20,000 worth of the singer's jewelry.
Pitt’s first ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston, also recently had a scare when a man crashed his car through the front gates of her $21million Bel-Air mansion.
The Friends star was reportedly home at the time of the incident.
Jimmy Wayne Carwyle, 48, from Mississippi, appeared in mental health court in Hollywood following his arrest and was found unfit to stand trial.
Carwyle is accused of harassing Aniston, 56, including social media, email, and voicemail messages between March 1, 2023, and the day he was arrested.
A judge previously granted a restraining order keeping him at least 100 yards away from the star and banning any contact.
Carwyle had been speaking to someone online who was impersonating Aniston in the weeks leading up to the incident, who had also been in contact with his family, according to a source.