EXCLUSIVE: Jeffrey Epstein Accuser Virginia Giuffre's Diary Revealed — Containing Explosive Account of How Tragic Sex Trafficking Victim Was Part of Honeypot Blackmail Spy Ring

Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre's diary has been revealed — and it contained an explosive account of how a tragic sex trafficking victim was part of a honeypot blackmail spy ring.

Giuffre wrote in her diary, "I used to be watched by Epstein’s hidden cameras, which I have seen myself. The FBI has the archive footage showing me being abused by other men, used as blackmail."

RadarOnline.com can reveal the explosive claim, revealed exclusively in her secret diaries, stands in stark contrast to a recent FBI and Justice Department memorandum that concluded there was "no credible evidence found that Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals as part of his actions."