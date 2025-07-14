EXCLUSIVE: Jeffrey Epstein Accuser Virginia Giuffre's Diary Revealed — Containing Explosive Account of How Tragic Sex Trafficking Victim Was Part of Honeypot Blackmail Spy Ring
Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre's diary has been revealed — and it contained an explosive account of how a tragic sex trafficking victim was part of a honeypot blackmail spy ring.
Giuffre wrote in her diary, "I used to be watched by Epstein’s hidden cameras, which I have seen myself. The FBI has the archive footage showing me being abused by other men, used as blackmail."
RadarOnline.com can reveal the explosive claim, revealed exclusively in her secret diaries, stands in stark contrast to a recent FBI and Justice Department memorandum that concluded there was "no credible evidence found that Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals as part of his actions."
Giuffre, who died by suicide at her home in Perth, Australia, in April, was the most prominent accuser of Epstein, the convicted sex offender and financier who died in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges.
Her allegations, first made public in 2011, were central to lawsuits and criminal investigations that exposed a sprawling network of sexual abuse, trafficking, and alleged blackmail involving underage girls, celebrities, and powerful men across the globe.
The newly uncovered diary entries, written in the final months of her life, were released by her family in an effort to tell the ‘full story’ of her experiences.
Epstein, who was 66 at the time of his death, had cultivated relationships with high-profile figures, including former President Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, as well as Prince Andrew, 65, of the British royal family.
Giuffre’s claims against Prince Andrew, which he has consistently denied, were settled out of court in 2022. In her diary, Giuffre described a world in which Epstein allegedly used surveillance and secret recordings to control and threaten his victims and associates.
Federal investigators, however, have repeatedly stated that despite extensive raids on Epstein’s properties – including his Manhattan townhouse and his private island in the US Virgin Islands – no definitive evidence of a blackmail operation or a so-called "client list" has been found.
During these raids, authorities seized large black binders containing labeled CDs and hard drives, as well as hidden cameras and safes filled with sexual photographs of women and underage girls.
Yet, the Justice Department’s recent memo, released on Monday, reaffirmed the official position: "We found no evidence that Epstein blackmailed powerful figures, kept a 'client list,' or was murdered."
Giuffre’s diary entries echo claims made by other Epstein victims, such as Sarah Ransome, who has also alleged that Epstein secretly filmed sexual encounters between victims and influential men for blackmail purposes.
"Ghislaine controlled the girls," Ransome said. "She would be the one getting all the girls in check. She knew what Jeffrey liked… this was very much a joint effort."
Ghislaine Maxwell, 63, Epstein’s longtime companion and convicted co-conspirator, is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for her role in procuring and grooming underage girls for Epstein.
Maxwell and her attorneys have long argued that Giuffre and her associates sensationalized their stories for media attention and financial gain, claims Giuffre’s legal team has strongly denied.
Sigrid McCawley, Giuffre’s lawyer, said: "For years, and as if their lives depended upon it, Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein led a relentless effort to discredit my client, Virginia Giuffre.
"But the passage of time and the facts, which have survived subsequent and substantial examination and scrutiny, have proven that the information Virginia provided about being trafficked as a young girl by Maxwell and Epstein is true’"
Despite the official findings, the release of Giuffre’s diaries is likely to reignite debate over the true extent of Epstein’s crimes and the possibility of a blackmail operation that has, for now, eluded definitive proof.