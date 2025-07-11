'I Know The Names': Epstein Files 'Being Suppressed to Protect Individuals,' Claims Alan Dershowitz — Who Once Represented the Evil Sicko
Alan Dershowitz has made a stunning revelation about the mysterious Jeffrey Epstein client list amid accusations of a cover-up from President Donald Trump's administration, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The famed Harvard Law School professor emeritus, who once served on Epstein's legal team, claimed he's personally viewed documents connected to the late convicted pedophile and alleged the files are being "suppressed" to "protect individuals."
Dershowitz's Bombshell
Dershowitz dropped the bombshell claim while speaking with former Trump White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on his podcast.
He told Spicer: "Documents are being suppressed to protect individuals.
"I know the names of the individuals. I know why they're being suppressed. I know who's suppressing them."
Despite his apparent wealth of knowledge regarding the Epstein files, Dershowitz said he’s "bound by confidentiality from a judge and cases" and cannot divulge details on what he knows.
Still, Spicer pressed him to clarify the identities of those allegedly being shielded by the government, to which Dershowitz admitted, "they're everything."
This isn’t the first time Dershowitz has been dragged into Epstein’s messy web, which he noted while speaking with Spicer.
Virginia Giuffre Accusations
Late Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre famously claimed the disgraced financier sex-trafficked her to Dershowitz when she was 16-years-old.
Dershowitz vehemently denied the accusations.
Giuffre eventually recanted her accusations and dropped her lawsuit against Dershowitz in November 2022, admitting she “may have made a mistake" identifying him as one of Epstein's high-profile "clients."
Afterward, Dershowitz told a news outlet: "I am gratified that Virginia Giuffre has dropped all of her claims against me and has admitted that she now recognizes she may have made a mistake in identifying me."
Dershowitz claimed that because of the fallout from Giuffre's accusations, he's been privy to sensitive information about the case.
As he insisted the withholding of the Epstein files has been a moral failing from authorities, he added: "The fact that I’m being punished for something I didn’t do is simply wrong."
Critics of Dershowitz argued his claims further perpetuate a culture of secrecy and privilege that allows elites, like Epstein and his rumored associates, to avoid accountability.
Others believed Dershowitz's claims and allowed them to fuel ongoing outrage about the Epstein investigation, with many demanding online: "What in the world are we protecting?"
MAGA Backlash
Dershowitz's claims come as a Department of Justice memo incensed MAGA supporters and sparked accusations of a cover-up from the Trump administration.
On Monday, July 7, the DOJ released the memo denying the existence of a "client list" and insisted Epstein was not murdered in his Manhattan jail cell, where he was being detained as he awaited his sex-trafficking trial.
Loyal MAGA followers slammed Trump and Attorney General Pam Bondi over the memo and subsequent deflection of questions about the Epstein files.
The memo was seen as a betrayal of Trump supporters after the president vowed to expose the Epstein files while on the campaign trail.