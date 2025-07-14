EXCLUSIVE: Kate Middleton Risking Her Marriage By 'Secretly Betraying Prince William' With This One Shocking Vow to Dying King Charles

"Charles has had enough of the fighting," a source said. "He wants Harry back in the fold before it’s too late, and he sees Kate as the key to making that happen. William isn’t on board, but Charles believes Kate can change his mind."

The news comes as funeral plans for the King, known internally as Operation Menai Bridge, are reportedly being revised — and include a prominent role for Harry, 40, and Meghan Markle, 43.

Despite stepping down from royal duties in 2020 and relocating to California, the Sussexes are expected to take part in the London procession, family vigil, and funeral service.

Their children, Archie, six, and Lilibet, four, have also been included in the arrangements, should they choose to attend.