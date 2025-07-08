Your tip
King Charles Sparks Yet More Health Fight Fears After Being Spotted With Agonizing Looking Burst Blood Vessel in His Eye

Photo of King Charles III
Source: MEGA

King Charles’ bloodshot eye sparked fresh health concerns.

July 8 2025, Published 2:43 p.m. ET

King Charles has sparked further concern for his health after he was seen with a bloodied eye, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The monarch, 76, who has been battling an unspecified cancer since February 2024, greeted French President Emmanuel Macron at Windsor Castle with a bloodshot right eye from an apparent vessel bursting.

The Injury

king charles bloodshot eye
Source: MEGA

The monarch suffered a broken blood vessel in his right eye before Emmanuel Macron’s state visit.

While the injury was said to have happened overnight and is not believed to be related to his other health conditions, the painful sight was jarring – and distracted from Macron’s first state visit to the UK in 17 years.

Despite the troubling appearance, the Mayo Clinic likened a burst blood vessel in the eye to “having a bruise on your skin” and noted the condition is typically “harmless.”

The Mayo Clinic explained: “A subconjunctival hemorrhage often occurs without any obvious harm to your eye. Even a strong sneeze or cough can cause a blood vessel to break in the eye. You don't need to treat it. A subconjunctival hemorrhage may look alarming, but it's usually a harmless condition that disappears within two weeks or so.”

king charles cancer refusing chemo booze pp
Source: MEGA

Royal insiders claimed Charles’ cancer is ‘totally incurable.’

Charles’ troubling appearance comes as royal insiders revealed his cancer has been deemed “totally incurable,” though he will continue with his “rigorous treatment.”

Royal journalist Camilla Tominey said: “The talk now is that he may die 'with' cancer, but not 'of' cancer following a rigorous treatment program.”

As gossip about Charles’ condition swirled, the palace has worked overtime to correct the narrative – and Charles has even tried to calm fears, publicly stating he is on “the other side” of his health crisis in addition to resuming a full schedule with some adjustments.

Still, concerns remain about how much more the 76-year-old monarch will be able to endure.

William's Future

prince william queen camilla drinking king charles warning
Source: MEGA

The burst blood vessel was said to be unrelated to Charles’ other health conditions.

Meanwhile, chatter of king-in-waiting Prince William’s succession plans has ramped up, adding to speculation he’s preparing to take over for his father sooner rather than later.

Sources claimed while Charles has been hesitant to take action against his youngest son Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle following their explosive 2020 exit from royal duties, William can’t wait to strip the couple of their royal titles.

An insider explained: “The king was especially stung by Harry labeling him an emotionally cold father in his scathing memoir, Spare.

"But the monarch is very concerned about his image and fears backlash from his subjects. That's why he'd never dare take away Harry's Sussex title – despite all the hurt he's caused.”

charles william
Source: MEGA

Rumors of Prince William’s succession plans has fueled speculation about him taking over for his dad in the near future.

Charles is said to have given William his blessing to move forward with yanking the Sussex title from Harry and Markle.

They continued: “Behind the scenes, people are saying that the royals have quietly sanctioned the title removal – if Harry and Meghan step out of line again.

"The removal would require an Act of Parliament, but those in the know say the palace has already called several secret meetings to discuss the possibility and put an actionable plan in place.”

