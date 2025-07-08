King Charles Sparks Yet More Health Fight Fears After Being Spotted With Agonizing Looking Burst Blood Vessel in His Eye

While the injury was said to have happened overnight and is not believed to be related to his other health conditions, the painful sight was jarring – and distracted from Macron’s first state visit to the UK in 17 years.

Despite the troubling appearance, the Mayo Clinic likened a burst blood vessel in the eye to “having a bruise on your skin” and noted the condition is typically “harmless.”

The Mayo Clinic explained: “A subconjunctival hemorrhage often occurs without any obvious harm to your eye. Even a strong sneeze or cough can cause a blood vessel to break in the eye. You don't need to treat it. A subconjunctival hemorrhage may look alarming, but it's usually a harmless condition that disappears within two weeks or so.”