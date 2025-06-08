King Charles Hit By Devastating Diagnosis as His Cancer is Deemed 'Manageable' — But 'Totally Incurable'

A source previously told RadarOnline.com Charles is doing all he can to stay busy and distracted from his brutal disease, including painting melancholy watercolor pictures of his sprawling country estate – and selling them for $10,000 each on his official website's shop.

The insider said: "Charles is spending a lot of his free time in his garden at his country bolthole painting away. Art is one of his first loves, and it takes his mind off the harsh reality of illness.

"He knows he is in the twilight of his life, and some of the compositions are pretty melancholy given the serious position he is in with this cancer diagnosis. He is channeling the grief and pain he is feeling into his art."

"He sees the works as a legacy of his life which can be enjoyed by buyers long after he has died," the source added.

Even while his health is being "managed", William and Kate have been "quietly preparing" to assume the roles of king and queen "sooner" than anticipated.