King Charles III

King Charles Hit By Devastating Diagnosis as His Cancer is Deemed 'Manageable' — But 'Totally Incurable'

King Charles's cancer is 'incurable'.

June 8 2025, Published 11:30 a.m. ET

King Charles III's cancer diagnosis has reportedly been deemed "totally incurable", but experts claim the monarch will likely die "with" cancer, not "of" cancer, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to royal journalist Camilla Tominey, despite the apparent progress in his health, the king will not be transitioning from Clarence House to Buckingham Palace following its extensive $463 million renovation, set for completion in 2027.

King Charles is choosing to resume his royal duties.

Amid concerns swirling about the king's health, palace sources have attempted to manage the narrative, claiming Charles has been broadly winning his battle against cancer. The king himself has reassured the public, stating he is on "the other side" of this health crisis. According to reports, despite the whispers of his condition, King Charles has resumed a full schedule, albeit with some adjustments.

Tominey noted, "The talk now is that he may die 'with' cancer, but not 'of' cancer following a rigorous treatment program."

The timing of this report comes after the king's recent appearance alongside Queen Camilla, where they reportedly viewed U.S. President Donald Trump's presence as less than inviting during Canada's parliamentary opening. During this appearance, King Charles spoke of Canada's evolving status and discussed its intricate relationship with the United States.

King Charles was diagnosed with cancer in February 2024.

A source previously told RadarOnline.com Charles is doing all he can to stay busy and distracted from his brutal disease, including painting melancholy watercolor pictures of his sprawling country estate – and selling them for $10,000 each on his official website's shop.

The insider said: "Charles is spending a lot of his free time in his garden at his country bolthole painting away. Art is one of his first loves, and it takes his mind off the harsh reality of illness.

"He knows he is in the twilight of his life, and some of the compositions are pretty melancholy given the serious position he is in with this cancer diagnosis. He is channeling the grief and pain he is feeling into his art."

"He sees the works as a legacy of his life which can be enjoyed by buyers long after he has died," the source added.

Even while his health is being "managed", William and Kate have been "quietly preparing" to assume the roles of king and queen "sooner" than anticipated.

Insiders claim the King’s choice to remain at Clarence House, which has been his official residence in London since 2003, might suggest a desire for a more private and controlled environment amid the monarch's tumultuous health challenges.

