Dying King Charles is a 'Broken King' — Inside His Fresh Health Fears After Rebel Son Harry's Bombshell TV Interview

Charles has been undergoing painful treatments every week for 14 months since he first announced his cancer battle. In March, he was taken to the hospital after experiencing side effects from his cancer treatment.

He was forced to cancel a string of engagements, raising new concerns over his health.

The insider added: "The last thing the King needs is to be made Harry's punching bag."

Elsewhere in the damaging interview, Harry attacked his dad as "unfeeling" and claimed he and his family are in danger because Charles won't reinstate his security detail – even though he is constitutionally unable to do so.

Now Harry, who is already famously feuding with his brother, seems to have lost more family members.

The source lamented: "It’s unlikely Prince William will ever have anything to do with Harry again. Now it seems Charles is sadly on the same page."