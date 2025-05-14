Dying King Charles is a 'Broken King' — Inside His Fresh Health Fears After Rebel Son Harry's Bombshell TV Interview
King Charles is said to be broken-hearted after his ostracized son Prince Harry gave an explosive and emotional interview, in which he expressed his desire to see his cancer-stricken father before it's too late, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Duke of Sussex, 40, claimed Charles, 76, "wont speak" to him because of his ongoing legal battle for heightened security for his family.
During an personally revealing interview with the BBC, a teary-eyed Harry begged to reconcile with his father.
"I don't know how much longer my father has," he said. "He won't speak to me."
While the sentiment may have pure, Harry publicly speculating about Charles' health and inadvertently suggesting it might be worse than is being said was "beyond belied," one source exclaimed.
"This has ignited outrage at the palace," the insider continued, adding Queen Camilla and Harry's brother, Prince William, are "especially furious."
Family Feud
Charles has been undergoing painful treatments every week for 14 months since he first announced his cancer battle. In March, he was taken to the hospital after experiencing side effects from his cancer treatment.
He was forced to cancel a string of engagements, raising new concerns over his health.
The insider added: "The last thing the King needs is to be made Harry's punching bag."
Elsewhere in the damaging interview, Harry attacked his dad as "unfeeling" and claimed he and his family are in danger because Charles won't reinstate his security detail – even though he is constitutionally unable to do so.
Now Harry, who is already famously feuding with his brother, seems to have lost more family members.
The source lamented: "It’s unlikely Prince William will ever have anything to do with Harry again. Now it seems Charles is sadly on the same page."
Hope for Reunion Falls
Harry did acknowledge "there have been so many disagreements between myself and some of my family," though he insisted he has "forgiven" them.
Other royal sources said Charles had been open to a private reunion with Harry during a future visit – but the public nature of his son's comments might make that impossible now.
One insider shared: "His Majesty is still undergoing cancer treatment. The last thing he needs is his own son undermining him in the press."
Another palace aide added: "The whole thing has become a circus.
"Harry says he wants peace, but then he publicly attacks his father and drags the family into another round of headlines. At some point, he has to stop blaming everyone else."
A Royal Pain
Harry has been on the outs with his family since he and wife, Meghan Markle, gave up their full-time royal duties to move to the US. When they did that, they also gave up their rights to royal security, which he said makes them all a target.
"I can't see a world in which I would bring my wife and children back to the UK at this point," Harry expressed during the interview.
He explained: "I'm devastated – not so much as devastated with the loss that I am about the people behind the decision, feeling as though this is okay. Is it a win for them?"
Harry added: "I would love reconciliation with my family. There's no point continuing to fight any more, life is precious."