Kate Middleton and Prince Harry's Shock Reunion: Pair 'Held Secret Talks About Feud With Royals During His UK Security Court Fight Hearing'
Kate Middleton is said to have secretly reached out to renegade brother-in-law Prince Harry when he returned to the UK for his security hearing, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
When Middleton, 43, completed her preventative chemotherapy treatment in September 2024, she highlighted how the experience gave her a "new perspective" on life – and she was grateful for "love and being loved" as she focused on her family and healing.
Apparently, the Princess of Wales was determined to continue her healing journey when she allegedly reached out to Harry, 40, in hopes of reconciling their families.
Harry, 40, traveled back to London last week to appeal the downgrading of his security – and Middleton apparently "wouldn't have hesitated to take the opportunity to connect with him," according to a source.
The mother-of-three was also said to be "desperate" to mend the rift between Harry and Prince William before "it's too late."
While the Sussexes and Waleses have been on the outs for some time now, Middleton and Harry used to close.
Since Middleton's health issues last year – and King Charles' ongoing cancer battle – there's said to be a heightened importance on reconciling the brothers' relationship.
UK outlet Heat noted: "The king's declining health makes the brothers' estrangement all the more tragic."
As Harry returned to the UK last week, William, 43, left the country. He took his two eldest son, Prince George, 11, to Paris to watch Aston Villa compete in a Champions League soccer match.
With William away, sources noted it was the perfect opportunity for Middleton to talk to Harry one-on-one, though it's unclear if the duke took her up on the offer.
A source said: "Kate has always left the door open for Harry and wouldn't have wasted this chance to speak to him."
Harry, on the other hand, is anxious to have the decision on his downgraded security detail overturned, as he hopes to bring his children – Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3 – as well as wife, Meghan Markle, back to his home country.
The insider noted Middleton has been deeply saddened by the fact her children do not have a relationship with their US-born cousins.
They added: "After everything she's been through, she feels life is too short for a family feud.
"Kate won't give up. She'll do everything in her power to unite the family."
Although Middleton may be eager to put the past behind her, William is still holding a grudge.
As RadarOnline.com reported, William is said to be gearing up to demand his little brother and Markle give up their royal titles when he takes the throne, as rumors spread the Sussexes were looking to make a documentary about the late Princess Diana.
An insider said: "William normally does well ignoring the Sussex distractions, but this time it was too much. It's only a matter of time before he can start righting some wrongs.
"(Harry and Meghan's) commercial endeavors are nothing short of avaricious, and Meghan's insistence that her name is Sussex and not Markle has irritated William beyond belief.
"He's frustrated that Charles has let them keep their titles despite their clear mission to cash in on it."