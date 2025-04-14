EXCLUSIVE: Caring Kate Middleton Fears Royals Family is 'Running Out of Time' to Bring Harry Back into Fold Before He Suffers 'Total Meltdown'

The senior royals are barely on speaking terms after Harry revealed details of a punch-up with William over Meghan Markle and how he disliked his father’s wife Camilla in his book Spare.

Middleton, 43, is desperate to heal Prince William and cancer-stricken 76-year-old Charles’ rift with the Duke of Sussex before it’s too late.

A source told us: "The situation surrounding Charles’ declining health underscores the heartbreaking nature of the brothers’ estrangement.

"Just a short time ago, Harry rushed to be by his father’s side when he first fell ill, but now there is an overwhelming sense of despair that their rift might be too deep to mend, leaving Harry feeling unwelcome in his own family.

"She wants to settle thing before Harry loses the plot and suffers a total meltdown."

For Kate, who underwent chemotherapy for cancer treatment last year, king Charles’ health woes serve as a poignant reminder of life’s fragility.