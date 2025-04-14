EXCLUSIVE: Caring Kate Middleton Fears Royals Family is 'Running Out of Time' to Bring Harry Back into Fold Before He Suffers 'Total Meltdown'
Kate Middleton is on a one-princess crusade to heal the shattering rifts that have torn the British Royal Family apart.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Princess of Wales is determined to reunite runaway Prince Harry with his heir to the throne brother William and dad King Charles, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The senior royals are barely on speaking terms after Harry revealed details of a punch-up with William over Meghan Markle and how he disliked his father’s wife Camilla in his book Spare.
Middleton, 43, is desperate to heal Prince William and cancer-stricken 76-year-old Charles’ rift with the Duke of Sussex before it’s too late.
A source told us: "The situation surrounding Charles’ declining health underscores the heartbreaking nature of the brothers’ estrangement.
"Just a short time ago, Harry rushed to be by his father’s side when he first fell ill, but now there is an overwhelming sense of despair that their rift might be too deep to mend, leaving Harry feeling unwelcome in his own family.
"She wants to settle thing before Harry loses the plot and suffers a total meltdown."
For Kate, who underwent chemotherapy for cancer treatment last year, king Charles’ health woes serve as a poignant reminder of life’s fragility.
With Prince Harry, 40, increasingly distanced from his family, she feels a renewed urgency to bring him back into the fold, the source added.
They said: "Those close to the family share that Kate believes both father and son deserve a chance to reunite, and she understands intimately the bond they share, regardless of their past conflicts.
"At this critical moment, the King undoubtedly needs the comfort and support of both his children more than ever," our insider added.
However, it’s proving tough to get Prince William, 42, on side.
Our insider continued: "Kate has truly exhausted every avenue available to her. She’s dropped subtle hints and made countless calls to Harry, but it’s been a long and draining journey that has tested her patience and energy.
"William, however, remains resolute in his stance, refusing to consider any possibility of a face-to-face discussion with Harry. He views his brother as a disgrace and has seemingly cut ties with him for the foreseeable future, if not indefinitely."
However, Harry also hasn’t been eager to rush home.
Now living in California with wife Meghan, 43, and their two children, trips back are a rare occurrence.
We have told how Harry is treating his pals the same way he does his family – and recently skipped the wedding of one of his closest pals despite being invited amid secretly jetting into the UK to demand more cash from the public purse.
He also dodged seeing King Charles as the monarch jetted to Italy for a long-standing engagement – with Harry's pal said to be left raging the prince was a no-show for his nuptials, RadarOnline.com revealed.
At his own wedding to Markle in 2018, Harry stood shoulder to shoulder in a photo with close confidant Charles Vivian – a moment shared in the Sussexes' Netflix series.
However, when Lord Vivian tied the knot with his new wife Saweda Kamara at Chelsea Old Town Hall in London at the weekend, Harry was nowhere to be seen and seems to have now turned his back on his "party boy" buddies from the time before he met Markle.
Lord Vivian, 58, a public relations expert, is said to have helped the prince set up several of his charity trips to Africa and the Duke of Sussex even was an usher at his first wedding.
Vivian said Harry was invited to the wedding but did not attend.
When asked why he was not there to celebrate the happy day, he said only: "I don't know. He has a lot on."