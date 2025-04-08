Harry Moan Latest: Royal Exile Whines He Was 'Singled Out' for 'Inferior Treatment' After Losing His Battle For Publicly-Funded Security

Harry, 40, claimed he was "singled out" after his round-the-clock royal protection was stripped in the wake of his move to the U.S. with wife Megan Markle, 43.

He also attempted to sue the Home Office because it refused to spend U.K. taxpayers' money on bodyguards after he left the Royal Family.

But in February last year, High Court judge Sir Peter Lane rejected the duke's case and ruled Ravec's approach was not irrational or procedurally unfair.

Harry has now returned to the Court of Appeal in London for a two-day hearing against the ruling.

His lawyer Shaheed Fatima KC claimed Harry has been "singled out for different, unjustified and inferior treatment".