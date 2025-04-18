Prince Harry Begged for More Security After Al-Qaeda Threatened to 'Have Him Murder' as Royal 'Fights for His Life' During Court Hearing
Prince Harry pleaded for more security protection following a vicious threat from Al-Qaeda after his official state-funded security was taken away.
The Duke of Sussex was recently at the Royal Courts of Justice in London, in hopes of restoring his police protection in the U.K., which was stripped after Harry took a step back from his royal duties, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
During the hearing's closed session, Harry "confirmed that he had requested certain protection after a threat was made against him by Al-Qaeda."
According to Harry's lawyer, Shaheed Fatima. the terrorist organization wanted Harry "to be murdered" after his security was shaken up in 2020.
Harry's security at the time discovered Al Qaeda published a message saying the 40-year-old's "assassination would please the Muslim community."
Harry touched on his two tours in Afghanistan with the British Army in his memoir Spare, opening up about his combat operations and experience, which is believed to have caught the attention from extremist groups.
Harry's legal team has described the security case as a "fight for his life," and previously said he "does not feel safe" bringing his family – wife Meghan Markle and their two kids – to the U.K. after the loss of taxpayer-funded police protection.
The Duchess and their young children Archie, 5, and Lili, 3 – currently resident in Los Angeles.
According to his legal team, Harry was “singled out” for “unjustified and inferior treatment," after his protection was cut back, however, Sir James Eadie KC – who is representing the Home Secretary – has another side.
He denied Harry was “singled out,” and said the flexible setup had “positive advantages” and reflected the royal's decision to do away with his royal duties and live abroad.
A ruling is expected in a few weeks, with an insider claiming Harry’s legal team is feeling "cautiously optimistic" the outcome will go their way.
Meanwhile, Harry's legal battle is said to be taking a toll on him, as he is feeling overwhelmed by the litigation process stretching over three years.
A palace source told RadarOnline.com: "Harry talks of his exhaustion and this latest legal battle but he is the one who is desperate to get the British taxpayer to foot the bill for his security when he is in England.
"He has brought this to court twice. He is the one who left the Royal Family for a new life in America. He now wants the perks of the job without the work."
Harry is also involved in a charity scandal, after he stepped down from Sentebale, an organization he cofounded 19 years ago to benefit children in Africa with HIV and AIDS.
Dr. Sophia Chandauka, a financial lawyer who has headed the Sentebale since July 2023, claimed the charity's fundraising declined significantly after Harry and Markle, 43, ditched their full-time royal duties and moved to California in 2020.
The 47-year-old accused Harry of attempting to "harass" her out of Sentebale for months after she failed to issue a public statement in support of Markle, who had been accused of taking over a polo fundraiser photo-op in April 2024 for her personal benefit.