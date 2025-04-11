EXCLUSIVE: Bullying, Backstabbing and New Royal Cover-Up — How Floundering Exile Prince Harry Has 'Totally Lost Control'
Prince Harry has been accused of bullying and backstabbing by critics who claimed a secret scandal surrounding the charity he set up in his late mom Princess Diana's mother may lead to irreparable damage, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Harry, 40, cofounded Sentebale 19 years ago to benefit children in Africa with HIV and AIDS.
But Dr. Sophia Chandauka, a financial lawyer who has headed the Sentebale since July 2023, has fired shots at the Duke of Sussex after he stepped down from the organization.
Chandauka has claimed the charity's fundraising declined significantly after Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, 43, ditched their full-time royal duties and moved to California in 2020.
She further alleged the Sussexes used the PR "machine" to undermine her leadership after she refused "out-of-control" Harry's alleged demands to defend Markle.
The 47-year-old accused Harry attempting to "harass" her out of Sentebale for months after she failed to issue a public statement in support of Markle, who had been accused of taking over a polo fundraiser photo-op in April 2024 for her personal benefit.
She claimed Markle showed up at the Florida event unannounced with tennis legend Serena Williams. Footage from the event additionally captured Markle instructing Chandauka to move away from the winner's trophy – and Harry.
Both Harry and fellow Sentebale cofounder Prince Seeiso of Lesotho stepped down from the organization on March 25.
Harry cited a dispute with the charity's board of trustees and Chandauk, but notable left out his wife being at the center of the clash.
The chairwoman branded Harry's announcement an "example of harassment and bullying," as she scoffed at the notion she mishandled the charity's finances.
Chandauka refused to step down from her position after being asked to leave by trustees, who sided with Harry in the dispute.
She additionally sued the charity to obtain a restraining order which prevented her from being fired.
Now, she has alleged a "cover-up" of Harry's actions to force her out of the organization after the polo fundraiser incident cannot be ignored.
Harry sent a text message, which sources described as "unpleasant" and "imperious," in which the duke demanded she "explain herself" for the incident with Markle.
Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams said: "The Sussexes insist that the royal family and the institution turned against them – and now they're using the same tactics against Dr. Chandauka.
"This is extremely damaging publicly for them."
Meanwhile, Chandauka has maintained her complaints are the "story of a woman who dared to blow the whistle about issues of poor governance, weak executive management, abuse of power, bullying, harassment, misogyny, misogynoir and the cover-up that ensued."
But sources close to the Sussexes branded her complaints "completely baseless."
Britain's Charity Commission is currently investigating complaints filed by Chandauka and the former trustees.
Alex Rayner, a friend of Harry, claimed the prince is "heartbroken" and "grief-stricken" by the "hostile takeover."
He said: "The way he feels is as if he has had one of his fingers cut off."
Rayner further claimed Chandauka is jealous of the Sussexes, adding: "There is an undercurrent of stink here."