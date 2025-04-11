EXCLUSIVE: Bullying, Backstabbing and New Royal Cover-Up — How Floundering Exile Prince Harry Has 'Totally Lost Control'

Prince Harry has been accused of bullying and backstabbing by critics who claimed a secret scandal surrounding the charity he set up in his late mom Princess Diana's mother may lead to irreparable damage, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Harry, 40, cofounded Sentebale 19 years ago to benefit children in Africa with HIV and AIDS.

But Dr. Sophia Chandauka, a financial lawyer who has headed the Sentebale since July 2023, has fired shots at the Duke of Sussex after he stepped down from the organization.