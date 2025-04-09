Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Accused of Cynically Launching her New Podcast at Same Time as His Latest Court Appearance — 'There Are No Coincidences With This Pair'

He continued: "Could be coincidence, but I don't think very many coincidences come out of Montecito.

"I think they know that they have got a media strategist around.

"They know that when they're going to be in the spotlight, or Harry's going to be in the spotlight, you can probably get more publicity for Meghan, and so they're not daft.

"They know the score. They know the way the media works, and they probably go in.

"It may be coincidental, but it could easily just as well be planned."

Meghan's podcast dropped hours before Harry arrived at the High Court in London.

The Duke is in the U.K. to fight yet another court case in a bid for taxpayers to pay for armed guards.