Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Accused of Cynically Launching her New Podcast at Same Time as His Latest Court Appearance — 'There Are No Coincidences With This Pair'

Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been accused of deliberatley launching her new podcast on the same day as the Duke's high-profile legal case.

April 9 2025, Published 1:36 p.m. ET

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been accused of exploiting publicity surrounding the Duke's high-profile legal case to launch her new podcast.

RadarOnline.com can reveal a royal expert has hit out at the couple for their cynical attention-grabbing strategy, saying "they know exactly what they're doing."

harry court
Source: MEGA

Harry returned to London to kick-start his appeal at ruling he would not be provided with tax-funded security while in the U.K.

The Duchess, 43, kicked off the first instalment of her highly anticipated project — Confessions Of A Female Founder — on Tuesday, the same day Harry returned to the Court of Appeal in London for a two-day hearing.

The Duke of Sussex, 40, moaned he was "singled out for inferior treatment" after losing a bid for publicly-funded security while in the UK.

And royal journalist and author Robert Jobson said the timing of the podcast launch and court appearance was "no coincidence."

meghan markle used sas training manipulate fans claim sources
Source: MEGA

Meghan spoke of her secret battle with postpartum preeclampsia on the debut episode of her new podcast.

He said: "Well, I thought the timing was interesting.

"You know, on the day that Harry comes to court to try to get his security paid for by the taxpayer.

"So they always seem to time things pretty well. Yeah, it was a launch that she knew she would get publicity for.

"It's incredibly Meghan Markle, isn't it? It's just all about herself."

harry court
Source: MEGA

Harry moaned he was 'singled out for inferior treatment' after losing his bid for funding.

He continued: "Could be coincidence, but I don't think very many coincidences come out of Montecito.

"I think they know that they have got a media strategist around.

"They know that when they're going to be in the spotlight, or Harry's going to be in the spotlight, you can probably get more publicity for Meghan, and so they're not daft.

"They know the score. They know the way the media works, and they probably go in.

"It may be coincidental, but it could easily just as well be planned."

Meghan's podcast dropped hours before Harry arrived at the High Court in London.

The Duke is in the U.K. to fight yet another court case in a bid for taxpayers to pay for armed guards.

dying king charles training william kate
Source: MEGA

Harry failed to meet with his cancer-stricken father King Charles during his return to the U.K.

RadarOnline.com revealed how he did not meet with his father King Charles on his visit, despite last seeing his cancer-stricken father since February.

During the podcast, Meghan opened up about her experiences of motherhood and her postpartum preeclampsia with her first guest, Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe Herd, who also suffered from the condition.

Meghan said: "We both had very similar experiences — though we didn't know each other at the time — with postpartum, and we both had preeclampsia. Postpartum preeclampsia.

“It's so rare and so scary.

"And you're still trying to juggle all of these things, and the world doesn't know what's happening quietly. And in the quiet, you're still trying to show up for people – mostly for your children — but those things are huge medical scares."

Wolfe Herd, 35, added: "I mean life or death, truly."

Postpartum pre-eclampsia is a serious condition where high blood pressure and protein in the urine develop after childbirth, potentially leading to seizures and other complications if left untreated.

Meghan didn't reveal whether she suffered from the scary condition after the birth of Archie, now five, or Lilibet, aged three.

