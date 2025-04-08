Your tip
Prince Harry
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Depths of Harry's Rift With King Charles Revealed — How Stroppy Prince Failed to Meet with Dad As He Jetted into UK For Yet Another Security Fight

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry returned to the U.K. for appeal in legal bid for tax-funded security but failed to meet up with cancer-stricken King Charles

April 8 2025, Published 4:28 p.m. ET

Prince Harry's rift with King Charles is widening after the Duke failed to meet with his father after landing in the U.K.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Harry, who returned to Britain to launch an appeal for taxpayer-funded security during his visits back home, arrived on U.K. soil just as his father jetted off to Italy for four days of royal engagement with Queen Camilla.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Harry hasn't seen his father since February when Charles announced his battle with cancer.

There was growing speculation the pair would meet in person for the first time since February, when Harry visited the monarch shortly after his cancer diagnosis.

But it is now understood the father and son did not meet before the King travelled to his State Visit.

British Ambassador to Italy Edward Llewellyn said of Charles' trip: "Their visit will strengthen the closeness between our nations.

"Their love for things Italians cherish — culture, food, heritage — resonate very deeply here."

Meanwhile, in London, Harry arrived at the High Court for an appeal after he lost a bid for publicly-funded security while in the UK.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Charles and Queen Camilla jetted off to Italy for Royal engagements when Harry returned to British soil.

The Duke of Sussex brought a case against the Home Office and the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec).

Harry claimed he was "singled out" after his round-the-clock royal protection was stripped in the wake of "Megxit."

He also attempted to sue the Home Office because it refused to spend taxpayers' money on bodyguards after he left the Royal Family.

But in February last year, High Court judge Sir Peter Lane rejected the duke's case and ruled Ravec's approach was not irrational nor procedurally unfair.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Harry is appealing the decision not to award him tax-payer funded security while he's in the U.K.

Harry has now returned to the court in London for a two-day appeal hearing against the ruling.

He refused to answer when asked "did you speak to your dad?" after King Charles flew to Italy with Camilla for a state visit.

RadarOnline.com recently revealed Harry’s sister-in-law Kate Middleton was attempting to mend Harry and Charles' broken relationship.

The Princess of Wales, wife of Prince William, is determined to bring them back together due to Charles’ declining health.

A source said: "With the king's health continuing to decline, there's only so much time for that to happen.

"Kate is on a mission to bring Harry home."

Photo of Kate Middleton and Prince William.
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton is bidding to repair Prince Harry and King Charles' relationship, unlike husband Prince William who is still at odds with his brother.

The insider further explained: "The main objective of her plan is for Harry to return to Britain and make amends with Charles."

Apparently, Middleton is tired of "waiting around for things to happen" after her health issues made her realize life is "too precious."

While Middleton may be anxious for Harry and Charles to reconcile, sources couldn't say the same for her husband.

Royal commentator Katie Nicholl said: "I think the Prince of Wales remains very, very angry and upset and feels very betrayed.

"Possibly the Princess of Wales is still open to a reconciliation in some form. I still feel it's quite early.

