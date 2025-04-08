EXCLUSIVE: Music 'IT Girl' Chappelle Roan's Dream of Going Country 'Will Be Harder Than Beyoncé's Attempt' — As 'Crusty Establishment Will Hate She's Openly Gay With Drag Queen Persona'
Chappell Roan has made her pivot from pop to country music in an homage to her mid-west roots, but the road to topping the country music charts is expected to be bumpy.
Sources claim despite the Grammy winner's massive success, she will have trouble winning over devoted country music fans due to her political beliefs and queer drag queen persona, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Of course, Roan, 27, isn't the first pop artist to make the switch to country music, which has prompted some critics to claim she doesn't "belong" in the genre.
Even Texas-raised Beyoncé, who has 35 Grammy wins under her belt, was met with backlash from country music fans when she debuted her Cowboy Carter album, which was notably shunned from any nominations at the 2024 Country Music Awards.
Despite critics, Beyoncé ultimately took home Best Country Album and Album of the Year awards at the 2025 Grammys, something a music industry insider warned may not be as easy for Roan to pull off.
Roan recently released her first country single – The Giver – which she may follow with a full-length country album.
But the insider noted she can't count on the same success Beyoncé and Post Malone have seen in the genre, mostly due to her on-stage persona.
The industry source explained, "Post is so adorable, everybody loves him. And Beyoncé is such a superstar, fans will lap up anything she puts out.
"But Chappell openly challenges society's norms and is vocal about her controversial political views, so it'll be a challenge winning over good ol' boys and gals who lap up Jason Aldean and Zach Bryan."
Nonetheless, Roan has stated she feels she has the credibility to make it as a country musician due to growing up in a conservative Christian household in small town Willard, Missouri – which boasts a population of just 6,344 and country music reigned supreme.
The 27-year-old explained: "I have such a special place in my heart for country music.
"I grew up listening to it every morning and afternoon on my school bus and had it swirling around me at bonfires, grocery stores and karaoke bars."
During an interview for Apple Music, Roan said: "I just wrote a country song to capture what I think the essence of country music is for me, which is nostalgia, fun in the summertime, the fiddle and the banjo.
"It makes me feel a certain type of freedom that pop music doesn't let me feel."
While Roan noted country music was a pivotal part of her upbringing, the source warned that may not matter much to fans.
The insider added: "Roan seems a million miles away from what people think of as a country artist. Now, we'll see just how big the country music tent is."