EXCLUSIVE: Music 'IT Girl' Chappelle Roan's Dream of Going Country 'Will Be Harder Than Beyoncé's Attempt' — As 'Crusty Establishment Will Hate She's Openly Gay With Drag Queen Persona'

Of course, Roan, 27, isn't the first pop artist to make the switch to country music, which has prompted some critics to claim she doesn't "belong" in the genre.

Even Texas-raised Beyoncé, who has 35 Grammy wins under her belt, was met with backlash from country music fans when she debuted her Cowboy Carter album, which was notably shunned from any nominations at the 2024 Country Music Awards.

Despite critics, Beyoncé ultimately took home Best Country Album and Album of the Year awards at the 2025 Grammys, something a music industry insider warned may not be as easy for Roan to pull off.