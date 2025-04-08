'Handmaid's Tale' Star Elisabeth Moss Opens Up About Crew Member's 'Creepy' Request to Keep her Underwear from Set of Drama

Following her appearance on the late night program, Moss said the person behind the request – which the TV star at first found odd – revealed his identity to her.

She told People: "I think it's so funny. Also, I know who it is, but I need him to (reveal himself)." Moss also made clear the person did not "specifically" ask for the underwear and the request "wasn't exactly" what she initially thought it was.

"He told me and it wasn't exactly what we thought it was. It's not bad. It's not as bad as we thought it was. He didn't actually specifically ask for my underwear, which is good. So we're good guys," she said.

With the Hulu series now entering its final season, props and costumes have been requested by various crew and cast members to take home.