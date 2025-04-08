'Handmaid's Tale' Star Elisabeth Moss Opens Up About Crew Member's 'Creepy' Request to Keep her Underwear from Set of Drama
Elisabeth Moss is clearing things up after she set off a storm following her claims a crew member from her show The Handmaid's Tale requested her underwear.
The actress shared the bizarre story during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, but now she wants to set the story straight, RadarOnline.com com can reveal.
Following her appearance on the late night program, Moss said the person behind the request – which the TV star at first found odd – revealed his identity to her.
She told People: "I think it's so funny. Also, I know who it is, but I need him to (reveal himself)." Moss also made clear the person did not "specifically" ask for the underwear and the request "wasn't exactly" what she initially thought it was.
"He told me and it wasn't exactly what we thought it was. It's not bad. It's not as bad as we thought it was. He didn't actually specifically ask for my underwear, which is good. So we're good guys," she said.
With the Hulu series now entering its final season, props and costumes have been requested by various crew and cast members to take home.
"We had an email sent to all of the EPs that said, that was a full list of all the props and costumes that we could... take," Moss told Kimmel during her appearance.
She continued: "In a very mature way I wrote back 'dibs' and then proceeded to say everything I wanted. And there was one thing I wanted, which was Offred’s underwear... that I wore. That was specially designed. And someone told me that someone already asked for it."
Moss plays June Offred on the critically acclaimed series.
After he was left shocked by the story, Kimmel then asked: "Wait a minute. This is your custom underwear that you wore and some creep on the staff requested it in writing, requested it!? Like I want Elisabeth's underpants, I'm gonna take them home, I'm gonna put them in storage for a while!"
"Hopefully!" she replied at the time.
The Invisible Man star, 42, added: "I have to work with these people. I want to work with these people. I don't want to know who wants my underwear!"
Moss has usually kept bits from her personal life out of the limelight, including her affiliation with the controversial religion Scientology.
She explained in a previous interview: "I don't want to come off as being cagey. If you and I met, just hanging out as friends, I'm, like, an open book about it … I don't want people to be distracted by something when they're watching me. I want them to be seeing the character."
The Hollywood star then added: "People can obviously hold in their mind whatever they want to, and I can't control that. If it's not that, it's going to be something else," and claimed the the biggest misconception about Scientology – which many celebrities including Tom Cruise are a part of – is that it's "really a closed-off religion."
She said: "It’s a place that is very open to, like, welcoming in somebody who wants to learn more about it. I think that’s the thing that is probably the most misunderstood.”