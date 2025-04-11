EXCLUSIVE: How Meryl Streep and Martin Short are Hollywood's Hottest Couple — With Pair Reveling in 'Second Chance at Happiness' After 'Years of Pain'
Meryl Streep and Martin Short are now Hollywood's hottest (and most private) couple as the two are finally taking advantage of this second chance at happiness.
Streep and Short are already believed to be thinking of tying the knot amid their unexpected romance, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to a source, Streep makes sure her Only Murders in the Building co-star is the priority.
"Martin comes first in her life," the insider said, and added the Oscar winner has made an effort to make time for Short by cutting down on jumping from project to project.
The source said: "They're spending all their free time going to shows and events and dining out – she hasn't had this much fun in years."
Short, 75, previously revealed before the third season of Only Murders in the Building kicked off filming, Streep, also 75, reached out to him in order to secure a role on the popular Hulu series — and it just so happens both were single at the time.
Short's wife, Nancy Dolman, died in 2010, while Streep parted aways from her husband, Don Gummer, in 2018.
After months of spending time together, Short and Streep seemed very into one another when they headed toward New York City for a Broadway show and a live taping of Saturday Night Live on March 8, 2025.
The source continued: "They want to spend as much time together as they can. There aren't the unrealistic expectations that can happen when you're younger... There's no game-playing."
According to the insider, Streep and Short's seven grown kids between them are "thrilled for them."
"They have their own lives, so it's comforting to know their parents have each other," the source added.
The Mama Mia actress and the Father of the Bride actor are said to already be thinking about taking the next step in their apparent relationship: marriage.
A source told New Idea: "They love taking romantic trips to Santa Barbara and the wine country around there, so that would definitely be a frontrunner when it comes to (a wedding location).
"They're both big fans of The Ritz-Carlton Bacara near Montecito. It's a gorgeous spot for a wedding, and the resort is famous for its discretion, which is going to be a huge factor for Marty and Meryl since they're both so private."
While the pair is said to not "want a big wedding," it is expected to be a "very A-list" event, possibly including Short's go-to pal Steve Martin as his best man.
The suspected grand total of their guest list is believed to tally up to "at least 50 people, if not more," according to the source.
It seems both Streep and Short are head over heels with one another, as a previously insider claimed the Sophie's Choice star "couldn’t help but fall for Martin. He is a gentleman, he keeps her laughing and is an all-around positive person. She loves being around him."