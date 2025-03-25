Your tip
Meryl Streep's Secret Marriage Plans Revealed — How Hollywood Veteran is 'Set to Get Hitched to Martin Short' After Pair's 'Whirlwind Romance'

Photo of Meryl Streep and Martin Short
Source: MEGA

Meryl Streep and Martin Short are said to be planning their 'secret wedding.'

Profile Image

March 25 2025, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

Meryl Streep has sparked "secret wedding" rumors with alleged boyfriend Martin Short, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Dubbed Hollywood's most low-key couple, Streep, 75, and Short, who turns 75 on March 26, have yet to confirm their relationship, though insiders claimed they're already discussing walking down the aisle together after a whirlwind romance.

meryl streep martin short romance rumors
Source: MEGA

Streep and Short are said to have been dating for more than a year.

The Only Murders in the Building co-stars are rumored to be tentatively planning a small ceremony in Southern California – and the pair is said to already be checking out potential wedding venues.

An insider told New Idea: "They love taking romantic trips to Santa Barbara and the wine country around there, so that would definitely be a frontrunner when it comes to (a wedding location).

"They're both big fans of The Ritz-Carlton Bacara near Montecito. It's a gorgeous spot for a wedding, and the resort is famous for its discretion, which is going to be a huge factor for Marty and Meryl since they're both so private."

meryl streep martin short romance rumors
Source: MEGA

The wedding guest list is expected to be 'at least 50 people.'

While the rumored couple is said to not "going to want a big wedding," the source confirmed it's still set to be a "very A-list" event.

Among those said to be on the guest included Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Short's close pal and co-stars Steve Martin and Selena Gomez, Cher, Viola Davis and Tracey Ullman, to name a few.

It's also rumored Martin, 79, may even serve as Short's best man.

martin short and meryl streep spark dating rumors
Source: MEGA

Sources said Streep 'couldn't help but fall' for her co-star.

Streep and Short have seven children and eight grandchildren between them from previous relationships, bringing the suspected grand total of their guest list to be "at least 50 people, if not more," according to the source.

The insider added: "Knowing Meryl she will want to keep it pretty low-key, but they do enjoy a good time, so it's bound to be a party."

Ironically, Meryl and Short's characters on the hit Hulu show, Loretta and Oliver, also tied the knot in the show's Season 4 finale.

meryl streep
Source: MEGA

The only thing standing in the way of the wedding is Streep's separation from ex-husband David Gummer.

While they've danced around their status, sources claimed the pair have been dating for more than a year.

A source recently told PageSix their romance was "completely unexpected" as "(neither) were looking for a relationship when they started dating."

They added: "Meryl couldn’t help but fall for Martin. He is a gentleman, he keeps her laughing and is an all-around positive person. She loves being around him."

The source said both stars' "friends and family, including their kids, absolutely approve of their relationship and think they’re adorable together."

But one major thing preventing the pair's marriage is Steep's divorce to husband Don Gummer, who she separated from in 2017 after 40 years of marriage.

Short has been a widower after his wife of 30 years, Nancy Dolman, passed away from ovarian cancer in 2010 aged 58.

An insider noted: "There's paperwork that needs to be handled. But no one would be surprised if Marty proposed soon.

"He's head over heels, and so is Meryl."

