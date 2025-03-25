Meryl Streep's Secret Marriage Plans Revealed — How Hollywood Veteran is 'Set to Get Hitched to Martin Short' After Pair's 'Whirlwind Romance'

Dubbed Hollywood's most low-key couple, Streep, 75, and Short, who turns 75 on March 26, have yet to confirm their relationship , though insiders claimed they're already discussing walking down the aisle together after a whirlwind romance.

Streep and Short are said to have been dating for more than a year.

The Only Murders in the Building co-stars are rumored to be tentatively planning a small ceremony in Southern California – and the pair is said to already be checking out potential wedding venues.

An insider told New Idea: "They love taking romantic trips to Santa Barbara and the wine country around there, so that would definitely be a frontrunner when it comes to (a wedding location).

"They're both big fans of The Ritz-Carlton Bacara near Montecito. It's a gorgeous spot for a wedding, and the resort is famous for its discretion, which is going to be a huge factor for Marty and Meryl since they're both so private."