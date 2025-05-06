'Obsessed' Prince Harry Wants Back Into the Royal Family and Is Desperate For Reunion — But They Have 'No Space For Drama' Amid Major Issues With Him and Meghan Markle
While King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton, as well as their three children, stood united on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the VE Day celebration, royal exile Prince Harry was said to be intently watching the spectacle unfold from thousands of miles away, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Sources said Harry, 40, who gave up his royal duties to move to California in 2020, was "glued to coverage" of his family, watching and rewatching clips of their picture-perfect appearance during the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day.
Charles, 76, and Camilla, 77, were all smiles alongside William, 42, and Kate, 43, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 10, and breakout star Prince Louis, 7, who stole the show by playfully drumming on the balcony railing, which sparked headlines.
In lonely Montecito, California, well-placed sources said Harry was fixated on consuming as much coverage as possible.
One palace insider revealed: "He watches every second. Balcony appearances, viral clips — even Prince Louis' silly faces.
"He can't help himself. He may say he's moved on, but he's still obsessed with what he left behind.”
Despite Harry's recent emotional BBC interview – in which he blamed the royals for influencing the outcome of his failed legal fight for increased security in the UK but insisted he's done fighting and wants to "reconcile" with his father – insiders claimed his tears didn't work on the Windsors, who have "no space for drama."
One source told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack: "There was no mention of Harry. No space for drama. The royal family has closed ranks.
"That day was about the monarchy’s future — and Harry was not part of the picture."
Meanwhile, insiders close to the Duke of Sussex said his feelings of isolation have deepened, even if he insists he's put the past behind him.
Another source added: "He still wants to be part of it, whether he'll admit it or not. But the rest of the family has made peace with his absence.
"They've stopped waiting for him to come around."
Others claimed Harry's "obsession" with following the royals has become a private ritual.
One source revealed: "He's always watching. It's like he's stuck between letting go and longing to be invited back."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Harry's wife Meghan Markle added to tension with his family following the Duke's BBC interview.
Shortly after the interview made headlines, Markle, 43, took to Instagram and posted a black and white photo of her husband and their two children, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 3.
Royal watchers interpreted the post as a "deliberate" PR move by the As Ever founder.
They said: "It was deliberate. The picture dropped just after the interview aired. Meghan's message was clear: no matter how they're treated by the royals, Harry is a loving dad — and that's what matters."
Markle's post came as insiders said Charles had been open to the idea of a private reunion with his youngest son, but Harry's statements in the interview left him feeling "deeply hurt" and "frustrated."
One source said: "His Majesty is still undergoing cancer treatment. The last thing he needs is his own son undermining him in the press."
Another added: "The whole thing has become a circus.
"Harry says he wants peace, but then he publicly attacks his father and drags the family into another round of headlines. At some point, he has to stop blaming everyone else."