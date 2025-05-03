Prince Harry Warns His Family Is at Risk Like His Mother Princess Diana Was Due to Security Cutbacks: 'They Want History to Repeat Itself'

Prince Harry has said his downgraded security status could put him and his family at risk of suffering the same tragic fate as his mother, the late Princess Diana, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Harry, now 40, expressed deep concerns for the safety of himself, his wife Meghan Markle and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

He ominously declared: "I don't want history to repeat itself. Through the (court) process, I have discovered that some people want history to repeat itself."