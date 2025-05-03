Prince Harry Warns His Family Is at Risk Like His Mother Princess Diana Was Due to Security Cutbacks: 'They Want History to Repeat Itself'
Prince Harry has said his downgraded security status could put him and his family at risk of suffering the same tragic fate as his mother, the late Princess Diana, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Harry, now 40, expressed deep concerns for the safety of himself, his wife Meghan Markle and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
He ominously declared: "I don't want history to repeat itself. Through the (court) process, I have discovered that some people want history to repeat itself."
Yesterday, Harry fumed that "the other side" had "won in keeping me unsafe", after a high-profile court ruling dashed his hopes of reinstating police bodyguards while in the UK.
He told the BBC: "I’m sure that some people out there, probably most likely the people that wish me harm, consider this a huge win." The Duke of Sussex has claimed that his plight with his family has escalated since he and Meghan stepped back from royal duties. He alleged that the Royal Household exploited security measures to "imprison" royal family members, preventing them from choosing a different life.
Reflecting on the emotional toll of his family's estrangement the prince said: "It's really quite sad that I won't be able to show my children my homeland."
Harry was just 12 years old when Diana died alongside her boyfriend Dodi Fayed and their driver Henri Paul early on August 31, 1997.
An investigation in 2008 determined Diana, then 36, was "unlawfully killed" due to the "grossly negligent driving" of Henri, who was being pursued by a horde of paparazzi at the time.
The prince expressed his devastation over losing his legal battle concerning taxpayer-funded protection, which has left him facing nearly $2 million in legal fees.
Harry was particularly candid about his fraught relationship with King Charles, revealing: "He won't speak to me," and stressing his uncertainty about how much longer his father might have left. Reflecting on their fractious connections, he stated he has had "so many disagreements", hinting that some family members "may never forgive" him for his tell-all book.
Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond opined that Harry would likely only feel comfortable returning to the UK if he received a formal invite, which would ensure security "he believes he needs".
Harry revealed he felt deeply hurt by the lack of support from his family during his ongoing battle with the court system. He explicitly noted, "There is a lot of control and ability in my father's hands. Ultimately this whole thing could be resolved through him." As the Duchess of Sussex and her children remain thousands of miles away, Harry lamented the sentiment behind his words: "It's impossible to bring my family back to the UK. I love my country and always have done. Of course I do. I think it's really quite sad that I won't be able to show my children my homeland." Soon after the court's ruling, Buckingham Palace reaffirmed the integrity of the judicial process, stating: "These issues have been examined meticulously by the courts, with the same conclusion on each occasion."