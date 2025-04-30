Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Gossip > Prince William

Prince William 'Loathes And Despises' Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and 'Will Strip' Their Royal Titles After He Becomes King — 'They Have Betrayed Everything The Family Stands For'

Split photo of Prince William, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Prince William is looking to make big changes when he's king.

Profile Image

April 30 2025, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Price William is said to be planning on stripping Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of their royal titles when he takes the throne because he "loathes and despises" his brother and sister-in-law, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

A royal insider claimed while King Charles is willing to put up with drama from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the king-in-waiting won't be as patient.

Article continues below advertisement
prince william kate middleton boozy paradise trip marriage struggles
Source: MEGA

A royal insider claimed William 'loathes and despises' his brother and sister-in-law.

Article continues below advertisement

Markle, 43, made headlines once again after she used her HRH title alongside her new As Ever lifestyle products, after the duchess and Harry reportedly agreed to no longer use their his/her royal highness titles when they gave up their positions as full-time working royals in 2020.

The royal insider suggested Markle's latest use of her HRH title has fueled William's desire to strip his brother and sister-in-law of their titles when he takes over as king.

Article continues below advertisement
prince william will strip prince harry and meghan markles royal titles
Source: MEGA/Jamie Kern Lima, YouTube

Markle used her HRH in a gift basket for podcast host Jamie Kern Lima.

Article continues below advertisement

The source told the Daily Beast: "Charles might be happy to put up with this, but William won't.

"He loathes and despises Harry and Meghan with every bone in his body, he believes they have betrayed everything the family stands for and the idea that they are using their royal status as a calling card will enrage him."

They further claimed Markle was violating an agreement with the late Queen Elizabeth II by using personal correspondence cards with HRH on them in photos for her brand.

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle crisis talks netflix deal cookery show flop
Source: NETFLIX

A friend of William's claimed Markle and Harry are preying on King Charles' 'weakness.'

Article continues below advertisement

After Markle appeared on Jamie Kern Lima's podcast, it was revealed she gifted the host with a basket filled with her As Ever products, along with a card reading: "With the Compliments of HRH The Duchess of Sussex."

A friend of William's has since claimed Markle has been able to get away with using HRH due to Charles' "weakness."

The close pal said "Charles has completely lost control," while noting it's "apparent" the Sussexes have "every intention of making his final years a misery."

Article continues below advertisement
prince william plans seize throne save marriage british monarchy
Source: MEGA

The friend claimed Markle has 'every intention of making (King Charles') final years a misery.'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON GOSSIP
Photo of Melania Trump and Donald Trump

Trump And Melania's Marriage Had 'A Sudden Shift': How The Couple Renewed The 'Spark' In Their 'Solid' Relationship After Years of Awkward Interactions At Public Events

Split photo of Bill Belichick, Jordon Hudson

Bill Belichick's Friends 'Stage An Intervention' After Humiliating CBS News Interview Sparked Concern About His 'Alarming' Relationship With Girlfriend Jordon Hudson, 24 — 'She Is A Runaway Train'

Article continues below advertisement

William's friend continued: "Meghan using her HRH exposes how weak and enfeebled he is. She knows he won't do anything. There is no way King William will stand for this.

"The titles will simply be removed when he is king. A way will be found."

Meanwhile, a source close to the Markle insisted she was not violating any agreement since the As Ever basket was a "personal gift."

"Harry and Meghan retain their HRH titles; however, by agreement, they do not use them for commercial purposes," the insider explained.

"While they do not publicly use ‘HRH,’ this was a personal gift, and their titles remain."

While the source close to Markle insisted the agreement was not to use the HRH titles in a "commercial" capacity, a former courtier branded the argument "rubbish" and said giving up their royal duties "made it clear they had agreed not to use the HRH titles at all, ever, in any capacity."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.