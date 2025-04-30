Prince William 'Loathes And Despises' Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and 'Will Strip' Their Royal Titles After He Becomes King — 'They Have Betrayed Everything The Family Stands For'
Price William is said to be planning on stripping Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of their royal titles when he takes the throne because he "loathes and despises" his brother and sister-in-law, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A royal insider claimed while King Charles is willing to put up with drama from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the king-in-waiting won't be as patient.
Markle, 43, made headlines once again after she used her HRH title alongside her new As Ever lifestyle products, after the duchess and Harry reportedly agreed to no longer use their his/her royal highness titles when they gave up their positions as full-time working royals in 2020.
The royal insider suggested Markle's latest use of her HRH title has fueled William's desire to strip his brother and sister-in-law of their titles when he takes over as king.
The source told the Daily Beast: "Charles might be happy to put up with this, but William won't.
"He loathes and despises Harry and Meghan with every bone in his body, he believes they have betrayed everything the family stands for and the idea that they are using their royal status as a calling card will enrage him."
They further claimed Markle was violating an agreement with the late Queen Elizabeth II by using personal correspondence cards with HRH on them in photos for her brand.
After Markle appeared on Jamie Kern Lima's podcast, it was revealed she gifted the host with a basket filled with her As Ever products, along with a card reading: "With the Compliments of HRH The Duchess of Sussex."
A friend of William's has since claimed Markle has been able to get away with using HRH due to Charles' "weakness."
The close pal said "Charles has completely lost control," while noting it's "apparent" the Sussexes have "every intention of making his final years a misery."
William's friend continued: "Meghan using her HRH exposes how weak and enfeebled he is. She knows he won't do anything. There is no way King William will stand for this.
"The titles will simply be removed when he is king. A way will be found."
Meanwhile, a source close to the Markle insisted she was not violating any agreement since the As Ever basket was a "personal gift."
"Harry and Meghan retain their HRH titles; however, by agreement, they do not use them for commercial purposes," the insider explained.
"While they do not publicly use ‘HRH,’ this was a personal gift, and their titles remain."
While the source close to Markle insisted the agreement was not to use the HRH titles in a "commercial" capacity, a former courtier branded the argument "rubbish" and said giving up their royal duties "made it clear they had agreed not to use the HRH titles at all, ever, in any capacity."