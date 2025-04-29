Meghan Markle Sparks Fury By 'Using HRH Title With Friends' Despite Agreeing To Stop Flaunting Royal Links When She Quit U.K. To Become 'Financially Independent' From Crown

Royal commentator Ingrid Seward said: "I think if her late grandmother-in-law Queen Elizabeth was still around, she would be highly offended, as she was very sensitive about that.

"The Queen didn't remove HRH but told them not to use it.

"But she isn't here anymore, so maybe Harry and Meghan think they can get away with it."

Royal fans have reacted furiously to the name on the card this evening, with one writing on X: "I thought they couldn't use HRH?"

Another said: "She's not to (use) it per the Queen!"

Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior royals in January 2020 and embarked on a new life together in California.