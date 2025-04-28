Meghan Markle Called Out For 'Always Playing The Victim' And 'Fake Crying' During 'Embarrassing' Podcast Interview — 'Nothing Genuine About Her'

Markle sat down with host Jamie Kern Lima on her self-titled podcast for a wide-ranging interview on topics like her family, her future and her struggling new lifestyle line As Ever.

And she did so all natural. As part of a special gimmick for the conversation, both Markle, 43, and Lima, 47, lounged around in comfy clothing with no makeup on.

As Lima explained in a preview: "Meghan is opening up like never before, and shares real, raw and soul-filling stories, insights and inspiration. I’ve never cried so much in an interview, in the BEST possible way!

"And she and I decided to do the episode the same way we spend most of our time together – with no makeup on, in our sweats, and cozied up in these two rocking chairs I have at my house."