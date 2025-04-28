Meghan Markle Called Out For 'Always Playing The Victim' And 'Fake Crying' During 'Embarrassing' Podcast Interview — 'Nothing Genuine About Her'
Meghan Markle tried to keep it real during her first ever podcast interview, wiping away tears while discussing her personal life.
But RadarOnline.com can reveal the Duchess of Sussex has instead been called out for being fake.
Markle sat down with host Jamie Kern Lima on her self-titled podcast for a wide-ranging interview on topics like her family, her future and her struggling new lifestyle line As Ever.
And she did so all natural. As part of a special gimmick for the conversation, both Markle, 43, and Lima, 47, lounged around in comfy clothing with no makeup on.
As Lima explained in a preview: "Meghan is opening up like never before, and shares real, raw and soul-filling stories, insights and inspiration. I’ve never cried so much in an interview, in the BEST possible way!
"And she and I decided to do the episode the same way we spend most of our time together – with no makeup on, in our sweats, and cozied up in these two rocking chairs I have at my house."
However, all critics could do was point out how phony Markle looked – especially in light of her recent stresses with her fledgling new brand.
"So fake and phony," one person commented on X, as another opined: "Her favorite subject: herself."
A third wondered: "Do you see a drop of moisture coming out of her eyes? What is she wiping away?"
As one person noted: "Meghan comes across like, 'Aren't I awesome.... It's your fault that you can't see it cause I. Am. Awesome.'"
While still another slammed: "Authentic people don’t refer to themselves as authentic, they just are!"
'I Had A Talk With Him': Inside President Trump's Secret Meeting With Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth Following Mounting Scrutiny and Calls For Him To Be 'FIRED Immediately'
Markle's media rejection has extended to her own podcast as well, where RadarOnline.com has revealed the Duchess is having a royally tough time booking guests for her Confessions of a Female Founder show.
Despite her efforts to reach out from Hollywood to the streets of London, it seems the interest is lacking.
A media insider revealed: "She's dialed all the big names, but no one's picked up and the absence of high-profile guests in the lineup is raising eyebrows. Especially hers. I mean, she lives in California and the best she can do is a woman who runs a dating app. Jeez.
"There's no Taylor Swift. No Beyoncé. Not even a Hailey Bieber. And when you're pitching female empowerment, that's a problem. It speaks volumes for her pulling power. She's not happy about her lack of appeal."
A source close to the situation indicated Markle is struggling to secure even mid-tier names for her show.
According to a Hollywood PR expert, she seems to be reaching out to influencers and startup CEOs, women eager to snag a spot on any podcast.
"Not exactly the red-carpet royalty Meghan was banking on," the pro commented.
They added: "Securing buzzworthy guests typically requires strong industry connections, but with Meghan's current outreach yielding few callbacks, her ambitious vision may be suffering due to more prominent figures in the entertainment world.
"She needs to be able to turn this tide and attract the star power needed to elevate her podcast into a must-listen experience."