Meghan Markle
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: 'Domineering' Duchess Meghan 'Forbade' Harry From Visiting Ailing Cancer-Stricken Dad

Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Duchess Meghan forbade Prince Harry from visiting his cancer-stricken father amid his illness.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 28 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

Prince Harry passed up a chance to see his father, King Charles, while in the U.K. after his domineering wife, Duchess Meghan Markle, forbade him from visiting the ailing monarch, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Harry would have liked to pay his dad a visit, but he didn't – and everyone is saying it was his fear of upsetting Meghan that held him back,” an insider confided.

duchess meghan forbade harry visiting cancer stricken dad
Source: MEGA

Queen Camilla and Prince William continue to ice out Harry despite his attempts at reconciliation.

The royal renegade – who with American-born Markle ditched official palace duties in 2020 and moved to California to chase Hollywood dollars, returned to his native country on April 7 to appeal the loss of his government security detail while in the U.K.

But sources said when the Duke of Sussex, 40, touched down in London, he didn't race to see his sickly father, who had been briefly hospitalized for side effects from treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer less than two weeks earlier.

"Charles was in town for a rescheduled cancer treatment. Harry could have arranged a morning meeting and gone to see his dad as soon as he landed – or even better, flown in the day before to see him," the insider explained.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, sources say remorseful Harry – who badmouthed his family in multiple interviews and his tell-all Spare is getting the cold shoulder from stepmother Queen Camilla, 77, and estranged brother Prince William, 42.

The insider added: "Harry has tried to make peace with them, and they have shut him out. It's left him angry, and Meghan is fueling his desire for revenge.

duchess meghan forbade harry visiting cancer stricken dad
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle's firm stance reportedly kept Harry from visiting cancer-stricken King Charles.

"It's humiliating – and Meghan doesn't want him going down that path anymore. It's made Harry feel abused and unwanted."

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Markle, 43, has also dropped bombshells about the royal family, accusing them of being cruelly indifferent – and charging that some were even racist for wondering about the skin color of the couple's then yet-unborn son, Archie.

The former Suits star has not returned to the U.K. since her 2022 trip for Queen Elizabeth's funeral.

duchess meghan forbade harry visiting cancer stricken dad
Source: ARCHIEANDLILI/INSTAGRAM

Archie and Lilibet stayed behind in Montecito as Markle skipped yet another U.K. trip.

According to sources, whenever Harry crosses the pond, she refuses to accompany him and prefers to either socialize solo in the States or stay at their Montecito mansion with Archie, who turns 6 on May 6, and daughter Lilibet, 3.

"It seems clear that she's happy to have the distance. And now Harry is furious with his family," a source shared.

"Had he tried to get in to have a word with Charles, no doubt it would have gotten back to Meghan – and then he'd have to face her anger. He's been brainwashed by her."

