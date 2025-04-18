EXCLUSIVE: How Tragic Val Kilmer Went to His Grave in Agony – Blaming His Life-Saving Cancer Treatments for Slowly Killing Him

Devout Christian Scientist Val Kilmer went to his grave in agony on April 1 believing the treatments that extended his life for nearly a decade following a devastating throat cancer diagnosis ultimately doomed him, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Top Gun's cocky Iceman was finally grounded by pneumonia at age 65 – and one doctor consulted by RadarOnline.com agrees with the assessment that the cancer-fighting efforts likely did him in.

"The treatments for cancer often suppress your immune system and make a cancer survivor more susceptible to contracting pneumonia," noted longevity expert Dr. Gabe Mirkin, who did not treat Kilmer. "Your body just doesn't have a great ability to fight back. It's ironic that we can cure cancer – but we may also kill people by curing it."