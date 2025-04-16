Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Jeanine Pirro

Fox News Hero Jeanine Pirro's Behind-The-Scenes Secrets Revealed — From Judge's Love Life to Hidden Secret TV Prop

Photo of
Source: MEGA

She has been a co-host of the Fox News Channel show for the last three years.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 16 2025, Published 5:24 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Fox News star Jeanine Pirro has revealed all of her behind-the-scenes secrets.

When she isn't glammed up discussing some of the most important topics in today's world, the 73-year-old is on the go and has become a professional at balancing it all, RadarOnline.com can report.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of
Source: MEGA

She has been a co-host of the Fox News Channel show for the last three years.

Article continues below advertisement

In an interview with the DailyMail.com, Pirro gave the site access to her life when the cameras aren't rolling.

The 73-year-old, who has been a co-host of the Fox News Channel show The Five for the last three years, shared a different perspective on her work ethic.

She said: "Some people dream of stopping. I worry if there comes a day when maybe I can’t do it. I enjoy it all. Think about it, you’re on top of every issue. I’m 24/7. I always have been.

"Even as a young mother raising little kids, running for office, being the DA – I was running a home, never stopping."

Article continues below advertisement

Surrounded by designer clothes and shoes, perfected glam and sitting in front of a camera surrounded by a massive production team – Pirro is soaking in every moment and utilizing that drive she's had to succeed since she was young.

Despite having a captivating presence on the show, another actual boost she gets is a cushion to elevate her to her co-host’s eye-level.

She explained: "If I don’t want to do all this anymore, then I’m good, but that’s not who I am. I mean, even in high school I skipped the last year because I was in a rush to get to law school. I absolutely fear the moment this all stops, and that motivates me."

Article continues below advertisement
fox news jeanine pirro demoted five false election claims sources
Source: MEGA

Pirro has a massively successful career and glamorous life, but she's still missing something.

Article continues below advertisement

Even though Pirro has a massively successful career and glamorous life, she's still missing something – and that is love.

She explained: "I have been divorced for 14, 15 years, and I have dated. I’ve had many fabulous men that I’ve dated. Fabulous. But whether I’ve changed or they’ve changed, it hasn’t worked out.

"It’s interesting - you want to go to dinner; you want to go to the opera. I had two black tie events – one was at the New York Plaza; one was at the New York Public Library. And you know when you go alone, you wear like, a business suit. You know, you wear a Dior or a McQueen. But I would like to put on a pretty dress and go with someone.

Article continues below advertisement

"I would like to be feminine and not be the tough girl all the time. I mean, there are lots of sides to me. I’m not seeking a relationship, but I’m open to one, isn’t that the best way to be?"

Despite the missing piece, Pirro is still grateful to be where she's at and finds her "balance."

She said: "I have my dogs. I have my family. My son is getting married in June, and I have my wonderful grandson, Cameron, who is three and loves to come to his Tata’s house."

READ MORE ON NEWS
Split photo of Michelle Obama, Barack Obama

EXCLUSIVE: Michelle Obama's Brother Predicted Her Relationship With Barack 'Wouldn't Last a Month' — As Couple Now In Middle of 'Secret Divorce'

Embedded Image

Katy Perry's Hottest Sex Confessions Revealed After She Donned 'Sexy' Astronaut Gear — From Lesbian Romps to Ranking Exes in Bed

Article continues below advertisement
fox news jeanine pirro demoted five false election claims sources
Source: MEGA

Besides being a star on 'The Five', Pirro also had her own daily show.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Besides being a star on The Five, Pirro also had her own daily show called Judge Jeanine Pirro, which debuted in 2008.

It won a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program in 2011 – but was canceled the same year.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.