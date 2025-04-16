Fox News Hero Jeanine Pirro's Behind-The-Scenes Secrets Revealed — From Judge's Love Life to Hidden Secret TV Prop
Fox News star Jeanine Pirro has revealed all of her behind-the-scenes secrets.
When she isn't glammed up discussing some of the most important topics in today's world, the 73-year-old is on the go and has become a professional at balancing it all, RadarOnline.com can report.
In an interview with the DailyMail.com, Pirro gave the site access to her life when the cameras aren't rolling.
The 73-year-old, who has been a co-host of the Fox News Channel show The Five for the last three years, shared a different perspective on her work ethic.
She said: "Some people dream of stopping. I worry if there comes a day when maybe I can’t do it. I enjoy it all. Think about it, you’re on top of every issue. I’m 24/7. I always have been.
"Even as a young mother raising little kids, running for office, being the DA – I was running a home, never stopping."
Surrounded by designer clothes and shoes, perfected glam and sitting in front of a camera surrounded by a massive production team – Pirro is soaking in every moment and utilizing that drive she's had to succeed since she was young.
Despite having a captivating presence on the show, another actual boost she gets is a cushion to elevate her to her co-host’s eye-level.
She explained: "If I don’t want to do all this anymore, then I’m good, but that’s not who I am. I mean, even in high school I skipped the last year because I was in a rush to get to law school. I absolutely fear the moment this all stops, and that motivates me."
Even though Pirro has a massively successful career and glamorous life, she's still missing something – and that is love.
She explained: "I have been divorced for 14, 15 years, and I have dated. I’ve had many fabulous men that I’ve dated. Fabulous. But whether I’ve changed or they’ve changed, it hasn’t worked out.
"It’s interesting - you want to go to dinner; you want to go to the opera. I had two black tie events – one was at the New York Plaza; one was at the New York Public Library. And you know when you go alone, you wear like, a business suit. You know, you wear a Dior or a McQueen. But I would like to put on a pretty dress and go with someone.
"I would like to be feminine and not be the tough girl all the time. I mean, there are lots of sides to me. I’m not seeking a relationship, but I’m open to one, isn’t that the best way to be?"
Despite the missing piece, Pirro is still grateful to be where she's at and finds her "balance."
She said: "I have my dogs. I have my family. My son is getting married in June, and I have my wonderful grandson, Cameron, who is three and loves to come to his Tata’s house."
Besides being a star on The Five, Pirro also had her own daily show called Judge Jeanine Pirro, which debuted in 2008.
It won a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program in 2011 – but was canceled the same year.