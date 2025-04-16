Fox News Hero Jeanine Pirro's Behind-The-Scenes Secrets Revealed — From Judge's Love Life to Hidden Secret TV Prop

In an interview with the DailyMail.com, Pirro gave the site access to her life when the cameras aren't rolling.

The 73-year-old, who has been a co-host of the Fox News Channel show The Five for the last three years, shared a different perspective on her work ethic.

She said: "Some people dream of stopping. I worry if there comes a day when maybe I can’t do it. I enjoy it all. Think about it, you’re on top of every issue. I’m 24/7. I always have been.

"Even as a young mother raising little kids, running for office, being the DA – I was running a home, never stopping."