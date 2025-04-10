Your tip
Olivia Munn Reveals She Was Filled With Nerves Over Showing Cancer Treatment Scars in Raunchy Scenes for New Show 'Your Friends and Neighbors'

Olivia Munn confessed she was 'nervous' to film intimate scenes because of her cancer scars.

April 10 2025, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

Olivia Munn confessed she was "nervous" to film intimate scenes in her new Apple+ TV show because of her scars from cancer treatments, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In March 2024, Munn, 44, announced she had been diagnosed with bilateral breast cancer in April 2023 following a series of genetic tests. She went into remission after undergoing a double mastectomy, partial hysterectomy, and oophorectomy.

The 44-year-old has since returned to working as she continues to take medications to suppress hormones and prevent cancer growth.

While discussing her latest project, Friends and Neighbors, Munn admitted she was apprehensive about filming love scenes with co-star Jon Hamm due to the changes to her body following her surgeries.

Although her scars are not visible on the show, she said she was still "nervous" about them on set.

Munn explained: "I was nervous because I have scars. I have scars from my double mastectomy. I have scars from lymph node dissection. I have scars from having an oophorectomy/hysterectomy.

"So like, it's not just like in one little spot here and there. And then I sat and I spoke with (showrunner) Jonathan Tropper about it, talked to Jon Hamm, our intimacy coordinator."

The actress said by "talking it out" with her co-star, showrunner and intimacy coordinator, she "realized" she "was more insecure before" she had the double mastectomy.

Despite her initial fears, Munn said she felt "so protected" on set and praised how the cast and crew helped her work through any insecurities.

She added: "I'm so proud of my body for getting me through this – and Jonathan Tropper and Jon, they're wonderful people, like, really wonderful, and there was a lot of empathy and compassion and I felt so protected and so seen and taken care of."

The actress further revealed she was "determined" to make the intimate scenes in her new show as "realistic and believable" as possible.

The Office Christmas Party star highlighted the "sexual dynamic" between her character and Hamm's.

She said: "The dynamic between my character and Jon Hamm's character is a very sexual dynamic. That's what they are bonded by. That is what the basis of the relationship is.

"So it's really important that we are showing that, and I wanted to be realistic and believable and to leave, like, nothing hidden, in a way, and not feel like I'm hiding behind anything."

As RadarOnline.com reported, Munn has been candid about her cancer battle and the fears she experienced after being given the devastating news.

In an interview with People, Munn explained how she feared she would "lose everything" following her diagnosis.

She said: "I've been in places where I feel like everything I love has been stripped away from me. And I feel like I'm about to lose everything that I've worked hard for.

"And I feel like life is unfair and feel like the earth is falling out from beneath me and never being able to catch your breath and just hoping that by waking up and walking forward that something's going to click or something's going to figure itself out for you."

