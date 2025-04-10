Olivia Munn's Cancer Nightmare Exposed: How Actress Feared She Was 'About to Lose Everything' Amid Brutal Health Fight
Olivia Munn feared her world could come crashing down during a life-threatening cancer battle, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 44-year-old was diagnosed with bilateral breast cancer in April 2023, leading her to undergo five surgeries – including a double mastectomy and a hysterectomy.
In an interview with People, the actress shared how her cancer struggles, including moments she "couldn't catch her breath," inspired her latest TV role.
She said: "I've been in places where I feel like everything I love has been stripped away from me. And I feel like I'm about to lose everything that I've worked hard for.
"And I feel like life is unfair and feel like the earth is falling out from beneath me and never being able to catch your breath and just hoping that by waking up and walking forward that something's going to click or something's going to figure itself out for you."
Munn, who stars in Your Friends and Neighbors alongside Jon Hamm, Amanda Peet, and Lena Hall, shared how her role stands out from the rest.
She explained: "My character comes from a blue-collar background and has married into this, and she's really ambitious.
"She's a mother of two. Being in this world is everything that she's always wanted and it represents safety and stability."
Munn also shares two kids with husband John Mulaney: Malcom, who was born on November 24, 2021, and Méi, who was welcomed via surrogacy on September 14, 2024.
The actress, who married the comedian in 2024, has continually expressed gratitude for his support during her cancer battle – thanking him on social media for researching her treatments and helping her through recovery.
She said: “For being there before I went into each surgery and being there when I woke up, always placing framed photos of our little boy Malcolm so it would be the first thing I saw when I opened my eyes."
Munn's cancer treatment included a double mastectomy, partial hysterectomy, and oophorectomy. Recently describing the "aggressive" approach to Self, she explained how the procedures led to surgical menopause.
The X-Men star continues to take medication to suppress estrogen and other hormones to prevent cancer cell growth.
She explained: "I felt like I had one hand on a door with a monster trying to break in, and I was just holding it there the whole time…. Just at any second, it’s going to burst through."
Eventually, Munn confided in her husband and asked for help, revealing: "We tried two more medications and now we’re on one that thankfully is working."
Following her diagnosis, Munn enlisted a surrogate to carry her daughter, Méi, who is now 6 months old. However, it wasn't an easy process for the actress.
She said: "It was devastating for me not to be able to carry (Méi). I loved carrying my son. It makes me emotional – it’s your baby, and the baby is somewhere else in the world."
In March 2024, Munn initially took to Instagram to share her cancer battle roughly one year after her initial diagnosis.
She revealed she had underwent several surgeries in the past ten months, noting how she was "lucky" to have "caught it with enough time."
Munn added in her caption: "I was diagnosed with breast cancer. I hope by sharing this it will help others find comfort, inspiration and support on their own journey."
At the end of February, the actress shared she is doing better nearly two years after her cancer diagnosis.
She told E! News: "I’m doing good now. I'm feeling really good and feeling really grateful."
Around the same time, Munn was named one of Time's Women of the Year for 2025. She shared the honor to Instagram, with her hubby chiming in to show support yet again.
He commented: "Proud doesn't even begin to describe it."