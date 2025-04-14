Jeff Bridges' Final Days — Acting Icon, 75, Tells How He's Ticking Off Bucket List After Cancer and Covid Battles… and Losing His Home in L.A. Wildfires

In an interview with the New York Times, Bridges opened up about the last few years and how they have given him a new perspective.

Back in 2020, he was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma after a trip to the doctor revealed a 9 by 12-inch tumor in his stomach.

The icon then underwent chemotherapy and extensive physical therapy, but he contracted COVID-19 during his treatment.

In 2022, Bridges told E! News: "The chemo wipes out your immune system, and when COVID hit me, I had nothing to fight it. I was just really at death's door a couple of times there."