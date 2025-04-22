EXCLUSIVE: Queen Camilla and Prince William 'Teaming Up to Pull up Drawbridge' on Exiled Prince Harry to Block His Return to Royal Family After King Charles' Death
Rattled Prince Harry is determined to be by the side of his ailing father, King Charles, amid the monarch's latest health woes in England, but the royal renegade is getting the cold shoulder from stepmother Queen Camilla and estranged brother Prince William, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A Buckingham Palace rep revealed that Charles, 76, spent March 27 at a hospital for observation after experiencing "temporary side effects" from cancer treatment and later returned home to Clarence House in London.
The unexpected crisis forced the king to postpone several engagements slated for the very next flight from California to the U.K.
As RadarOnline.com readers know, the royal defector rushed to see Charles last year after news broke that the recently crowned monarch had been diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer. But Harry stayed overseas for a scant 24 hours before jetting back to his mansion in Montecito.
Now, insiders revealed unforgiving William, 42, and Camilla, 77, have let it be known that they don't want Harry anywhere near his dad.
As previously reported, Charles' second-born son with the late Princess Diana gave bridge-burning interviews with his American wife, Meghan Markle, after ditching palace duties in 2020, and then released the scathing memoir Harry bashed Camilla as a conniving backbiter, accused his father of being emotionally distant, and painted William as a petty hothead.
A courtier now confides that the current queen and the future king are "both dead set against" allowing Harry, with his "bad attitude" – to see Charles.
The palace source explained: "The king is sick enough as it is. The last thing he needs is to be forced into some sort of confrontation with Harry, which they both predict would happen. That's just Harry's nature.
"Not to mention that Camilla absolutely loathes him – just the mention of Harry's name gets her blood boiling."
According to the insider, the queen is "focusing all her attention" on the well-being of her husband of 20 years as she is wracked by fears that she may lose him "soon."
The courtier whispers, "This is a very tough time for her, and she wants to protect her peace – and her husband's."
Sources shared Harry has been persona non grata among his blue-blooded kin after running his mouth for months.
"The feeling is Harry made his choice when he waltzed off and proceeded to trash-talk them all publicly," the insider said.