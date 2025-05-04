'Frustrated' King Charles Breaks Cover for First Time After Prince Harry's Explosive Interview — as Meghan Markle Adds to the Tension With Social Media Jab

"I lost my case because of my family," Harry alleged, referring to the multi-million-pound battle with the British government, which ended with a ruling against him. He insisted his desire for peace with his father remains, but insiders say the damage may be done.

Royal sources said Charles had been open to a private reunion with Harry during a future visit — but the public nature of his son's comments, which also included jabs about how long the King might have left to live, reportedly left Charles "deeply hurt" and "frustrated".

One insider shared: "His Majesty is still undergoing cancer treatment. The last thing he needs is his own son undermining him in the press."

Another palace aide added: "The whole thing has become a circus.

"Harry says he wants peace, but then he publicly attacks his father and drags the family into another round of headlines. At some point, he has to stop blaming everyone else."