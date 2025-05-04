Your tip
'Frustrated' King Charles Breaks Cover for First Time After Prince Harry's Explosive Interview — as Meghan Markle Adds to the Tension With Social Media Jab

Composite photo of King Charles, Prince Harry and Mehan Markle
Source: MEGA

King Charles was spotted outside after Prince Harry's bombshell interview.

May 4 2025, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

King Charles III has made a public appearance for the first time since Prince Harry's bombshell interview aired – in which the exiled Duke took aim at his father over their long-standing royal security dispute.

The 76-year-old monarch was spotted Sunday morning en route to St Mary Magdalene Church on the grounds of the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, where he's spending the weekend, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

king charles breaks cover prince harry interview meghan markle
Source: MEGA

King Charles has sparked fear among aides he's working himself too hard amid his current cancer fight.

Dressed in a sombre dark suit, Charles was seen riding in the backseat of a black vehicle just before the 11 a.m. service. Notably, Queen Camilla was absent from the outing, fuelling speculation about the mood inside the royal inner circle following Harry's latest media broadside.

The sighting comes just days after Harry, 40, gave an explosive interview to the BBC, claiming he still hopes for a "reconciliation" with his father – while simultaneously blaming King Charles and the royal institution for his failed legal fight to retain taxpayer-funded security while in the U.K.

king charles breaks cover prince harry interview meghan markle
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry returned to the U.K. for appeal in legal bid for tax-funded security but failed to meet up with cancer-stricken King Charles

"I lost my case because of my family," Harry alleged, referring to the multi-million-pound battle with the British government, which ended with a ruling against him. He insisted his desire for peace with his father remains, but insiders say the damage may be done.

Royal sources said Charles had been open to a private reunion with Harry during a future visit — but the public nature of his son's comments, which also included jabs about how long the King might have left to live, reportedly left Charles "deeply hurt" and "frustrated".

One insider shared: "His Majesty is still undergoing cancer treatment. The last thing he needs is his own son undermining him in the press."

Another palace aide added: "The whole thing has become a circus.

"Harry says he wants peace, but then he publicly attacks his father and drags the family into another round of headlines. At some point, he has to stop blaming everyone else."

king charles breaks cover prince harry interview meghan markle
Source: MEGA

Harry hasn't seen his father since February when Charles announced his battle with cancer.

Adding fuel to the fire, Harry's claims come amid heightened royal tensions and persistent questions about whether he and Meghan Markle will be included in any future royal engagements.

A black-and-white photo posted by Meghan to social media shows Harry with their children, Archie and Lilibet. It has been interpreted by some royal watchers as a carefully timed PR move – further escalating the back-and-forth between the Sussexes and Buckingham Palace.

A royal commentator said: "It was deliberate.

"The picture dropped just after the interview aired. Meghan's message was clear: no matter how they're treated by the royals, Harry is a loving dad — and that's what matters."

king charles breaks cover prince harry interview meghan markle
Source: MEGA

Charles and Queen Camilla jetted off to Italy for Royal engagements when Harry returned to British soil.

Despite the drama, King Charles remained composed as he was driven across the royal estate, reportedly staying at Wood Farm, a more private farmhouse retreat on the Sandringham grounds historically favored by the late Prince Philip.

With public tensions between father and son at a boiling point, palace aides are said to be reassessing the possibility of any reconciliation, especially in light of Harry's continued legal battles and tell-all media strategy.

A source said: "The King has always prioritized duty and dignity. But this back-and-forth through interviews and lawsuits – it's exhausting. And it's wearing thin."

