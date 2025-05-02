Prince Harry 'Wants To Reconcile' With His Family But Claims 'Dying' King Charles 'Won't Speak To Him' — 'I Don't Know How Much Time My Father Has Left'
Prince Harry has confessed he "would love a reconciliation" with his family because he does "not know how much longer" his father, King Charles, has left amid his cancer battle, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Despite his wishes, the Duke of Sussex, 40, claimed Charles, 76, "wont speak" to him because of his ongoing legal battle for heightened security in the UK.
During an emotional interview with the BBC, a teary-eyed Harry said he was "devastated" over losing his latest challenge in his security fight, noting: "I can't see a world in which I would bring my wife and children back to the UK at this point."
He explained: "I'm devastated – not so much as devastated with the loss that I am about the people behind the decision, feeling as though this is okay. Is it a win for them?"
The duke also confessed he felt "let down" by the outcome of his court case, which he called a "good old fashioned establishment stitch up," as he claimed the royal family influenced the court's decision to downgrade his security.
While discussing his court case, Harry said while Charles "won't speak to me because of this security stuff" he wanted to put drama in the past because of his father's deteriorating health.
Charles was diagnosed with an undisclosed type of cancer in February 2024.
Harry added: "I would love reconciliation with my family.
"There's no point continuing to fight any more, life is precious."
In addition to turmoil sparked by his demands for increased security, Harry acknowledged "there have been so many disagreements between myself and some of my family," though he insisted he has "forgiven" them.
When pressed on whether he ever asked his father to step in and use his influence in his case, Harry said: "I never asked him to intervene – I asked him to step out of the way and let the experts do their jobs."
He said the way he has been treated in his legal fight has "uncovered my worst fears."
Harry further revealed his reduced security team has impacted him "every single day" as well as his ability to travel to the UK with his family, including his two young children Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 3.
He claimed he can only safely return if he's invited by the royal family, as he's extended heightened security under those circumstances.
Harry said the decision to rescind his security team in 2020, when he and wife Meghan Markle gave up their full-time royal duties to move to the US, has also cost come at a great cost to his kids.
'Scared' Kim Kardashian 'Beefs Up Security' After Ex-Husband Kanye West's 'Unhinged' Outbursts Left Her Fearing For Her Own Safety
He said: "Everybody knew that they were putting us at risk in 2020 and they hoped that me knowing that risk would force us to come back.
"But then when you realize that didn't work, do you not want to keep us safe?
"Whether you're the government, the Royal Household, whether you're my dad, my family – despite all of our differences, do you not want to just ensure our safety?"
Despite years of back and forth drama with his family and the UK press, Harry insisted he still "loves" his country and misses the UK.
He said: "I love my country, I always have done, despite what some people in that country have done... and I think that it's really quite sad that I won't be able to show my children my homeland."