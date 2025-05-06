Timothée Chalamet Switching Glamorous Hollywood with Mud-Filled Glastonbury as Actor Lined-Up to Perform Surprise Bob Dylan-Themed Set At Legendary Music Festival

RadarOnline.com can reveal the actor, 29, is being tipped to make a surprise appearance at the legendary music festival alongside a Bob Dylan tribute band called Not Completely Unknown.

Timothée Chalamet could be swapping Hollywood for the muddy fields of Glastonbury this summer.

Chalamet performed all the Dylan songs himself in biopic 'A Complete Unknown.'

The star played Dylan in hit movie A Complete Unknown and Glastonbury organizers are secretly plotting a surprise gig on the humble Acoustic Stage, rather than the Pyramid Stage which accommodates 200,000 fans.

During the biopic Chalamet is seen singing and performing some of Dylan's biggest hits himself, rather than simply miming to them.

The actor had originally pre-recorded the vocals, but bosses ditched them in favor of live vocals during each take after hearing him sing on set.

Chalamet said: "It was important for me to sing and play live. Because if I can actually do it, why should there be an element of artifice here?

"And I’m proud that we took that leap."

He added: "To watch actors do karaoke really isn’t that interesting."