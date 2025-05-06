Timothée Chalamet Switching Glamorous Hollywood with Mud-Filled Glastonbury as Actor Lined-Up to Perform Surprise Bob Dylan-Themed Set At Legendary Music Festival
Timothée Chalamet could be swapping Hollywood for the muddy fields of Glastonbury this summer.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the actor, 29, is being tipped to make a surprise appearance at the legendary music festival alongside a Bob Dylan tribute band called Not Completely Unknown.
The star played Dylan in hit movie A Complete Unknown and Glastonbury organizers are secretly plotting a surprise gig on the humble Acoustic Stage, rather than the Pyramid Stage which accommodates 200,000 fans.
During the biopic Chalamet is seen singing and performing some of Dylan's biggest hits himself, rather than simply miming to them.
The actor had originally pre-recorded the vocals, but bosses ditched them in favor of live vocals during each take after hearing him sing on set.
Chalamet said: "It was important for me to sing and play live. Because if I can actually do it, why should there be an element of artifice here?
"And I’m proud that we took that leap."
He added: "To watch actors do karaoke really isn’t that interesting."
This year’s Glastonbury festival looks set to be another vintage year with Olivia Rodrigo, The 1975, and Neil Young all set to perform headline sets.
Sir Rod Stewart will follow in the footsteps of Shania Twain, Kylie Minogue, and Dolly Parton and take on the famous Legend slot on Sunday afternoon.
Chalamet may well be joined at Worthy Farm by girlfriend Kylie Jenner, who recently accompanied him to an L.A. Lakers game where they were spotted kissing.
RadarOnline.com revealed last month Chalamet is being pushed to help launch Kylie's acting career by the Kardashian clan to boost their multibillion-dollar brand.
However the Oscar nominee is said to be fed up with the reality family's nonstop demands.
Sources suggested the constant meddling could cause Hollywood's most unlikely pairing to hit the skids after only two years.
"It's not just Kylie turning the screws. It's her entire family that's trying to capitalize on his fame, and it's not going over well with him," an insider revealed.
As RadarOnline.com has reported, sources said momager Kris Jenner, 69, is grasping at anything to keep The Kardashians alive on Hulu.
"Kris gets dollar signs in her eyes when she looks at Timothée," the insider explained.
The movie heartthrob made waves this year with his critically acclaimed in the Dylan biopic – and his red carpet appearances with makeup mogul Kylie, 27.
"Kris wants to capitalize on that to help bump up their brand and boost their ratings," the insider said. "They're all trying to use him for their own gain – Kylie included."
The pillow-lipped beauty is said to be hell-bent on pursuing an acting career – and is pushing to star opposite her real-life man in a romantic flick.
But according to the source, the Dune prince hasn't had any luck making her dreams come true.
"She's desperate for him to get her plum roles. She wants to go straight to the top and be an A-lister – no bit parts for her," the insider said. "He's tried. He's dropping hints to people he knows in the business, but they're not warming to it.
"Industry folks don't consider her an actress.
"She's a media personality. Kylie thinks she can walk into these roles, and Timothée's telling her that's not a possibility. It's putting a strain on their romance as he can't deliver what she wants."