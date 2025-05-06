'Protect Laci's Family!': Scott Peterson's 'Disgusting and Ridiculous' Bid for Freedom Ripped By Victim's Close Friend as Convicted Killer Continues to Claim He Never Murdered Pregnant Wife
Laci Peterson's family and friends reunited to celebrate what would have been the murdered victim's 50th birthday, all while her convicted killer, Scott Peterson, continues to proclaim his innocence.
Laci's friend Stacey Boyers-Birdsong, however, called out Scott's bid for freedom, calling it a "disgusting" attempt and begged the justice system to protect Laci's family, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Sunday, May 4, loved ones of Laci gathered in her hometown of Modesto, California, to celebrate her milestone birthday, but Boyers-Birdsong wanted to make it clear the focus should be on the late mom-of-one, and not on the man who was convicted of her murder.
She told Daily Mail: "It’s ridiculous and it’s disappointing. It's like you can't even celebrate and try to remember Laci, when in the back of your mind you’re thinking, this (case) still isn’t done.
"When is the justice system going to protect Laci’s family and everybody that was hurt and whose lives were changed forever by what he did?"
"But he continues to be heard, and what we’re all wondering is: when is enough, enough?" she asked.
Earlier on, Boyers-Birdsong also revealed Laci's loved ones still can't believe Scott is reopening old wounds.
"Laci’s been gone for 23 years, and never would we have thought this would have been a continuous fight… it should be done, and we’re tired of hearing about him," she said.
"He is tormenting us and grasping at straws… This is a circus. It’s almost comical. What’s next? What will Scott come up with next as the reason why he didn’t do this?"
Laci was reported missing on Christmas Eve 2002. Nearly four months later, only the 27-year-old's torso was found along the Point Isabel shoreline in the San Francisco Bay.
A day earlier, two people had spotted the body of a male fetus near the same spot – later confirmed to be her son, Conner.
Scott, 30 at the time, was arrested and charged with both murders days later. While first sentenced to death, he was then re-sentenced to life behind bars in 2021.
However, Scott, now 52, received a glimmer hope after the Los Angeles Innocence Project picked up his case and filed a petition on his behalf.
Their petition included new evidence and witness statements, which laid out the theory that Laci was actually murdered by two burglars – Steven Todd and Donald Pearce – after she witnessed their crime.
They also claimed Scott was on a fishing trip by himself when it all allegedly went down.
In a 126-page declaration, Scott attempted to convince his naysayers that he's actually harmless: "I have steadfastly maintained my innocence from the moment my wife went missing on December 24, 2002, throughout my trial, appeal, and post-conviction proceedings, and to this day."
"I had absolutely nothing to do with the disappearance and deaths of my wife and son. I am not a violent person," he added.
On the possibility Scott may once again walk the streets, Boyers-Birdsong said her kids are "terrified."
"Our children have to see this because they know Lacey and Connor through us, because we've kept them alive through stories… And now their questions are, 'Mommy, is he going to get out? And if he gets out, is he going to come and find us?'"
However, Scott and his legal team have a major uphill battle according to attorney Keith B. Johnson
He told RadarOnline.com: "The court would have to find the newly discovered evidence is so strong that jurors should have been able to consider the evidence before rendering a verdict."