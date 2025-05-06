'Protect Laci's Family!': Scott Peterson's 'Disgusting and Ridiculous' Bid for Freedom Ripped By Victim's Close Friend as Convicted Killer Continues to Claim He Never Murdered Pregnant Wife

On Sunday, May 4, loved ones of Laci gathered in her hometown of Modesto, California, to celebrate her milestone birthday, but Boyers-Birdsong wanted to make it clear the focus should be on the late mom-of-one, and not on the man who was convicted of her murder.

She told Daily Mail: "It’s ridiculous and it’s disappointing. It's like you can't even celebrate and try to remember Laci, when in the back of your mind you’re thinking, this (case) still isn’t done.

"When is the justice system going to protect Laci’s family and everybody that was hurt and whose lives were changed forever by what he did?"

"But he continues to be heard, and what we’re all wondering is: when is enough, enough?" she asked.