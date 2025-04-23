EXCLUSIVE: Scott Peterson Thinks Wife Laci 'Walked In On a Robbery' and Was Murdered — As Convicted Killer's Lawyers Now Claim 'New Evidence' Will Set Him Free

In a video call interview from Mule Creek State Prison in Ione, California, Scott not only said he had nothing to do with his wife's murder, he also offered up his own bizarre theory.

"There was a burglary across the street from our home. And I believe Laci went over there to see what was going on, and that’s when she was taken," he claimed.

While suspects Steven Todd and Donald Pearce were arrested and pleaded guilty to the burglary, investigators said the break-in happened two days after Laci – who was eight months pregnant at the time with the couple's son Conner – went missing.