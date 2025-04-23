EXCLUSIVE: Scott Peterson Thinks Wife Laci 'Walked In On a Robbery' and Was Murdered — As Convicted Killer's Lawyers Now Claim 'New Evidence' Will Set Him Free
Scott Peterson is still proclaiming his innocence, now claiming his wife, Laci, may have been kidnapped and murdered by burglars.
The 52-year-old – who was convicted of Laci's death and sentenced to life – may have evidence that could lead to him being a free man again after spending 21 years behind bars, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In a video call interview from Mule Creek State Prison in Ione, California, Scott not only said he had nothing to do with his wife's murder, he also offered up his own bizarre theory.
"There was a burglary across the street from our home. And I believe Laci went over there to see what was going on, and that’s when she was taken," he claimed.
While suspects Steven Todd and Donald Pearce were arrested and pleaded guilty to the burglary, investigators said the break-in happened two days after Laci – who was eight months pregnant at the time with the couple's son Conner – went missing.
“Todd and Pearce, the two that we know burgled the house across the street,” Scott said. “We don’t know who else was in that burglary. We know there were others."
He added: "There was no desire to pursue the evidence that was in front of them. It was the evidence they just decided to ignore."
Meanwhile, there are plenty of people who believe Scott isn't to blame for Laci's murder, including the Los Angeles Innocence Project who filed a petition in court presenting new evidence and witness statements that may help set him free.
The organization said in a statement on Monday, April 21: “Had the jury heard this evidence, it is highly likely they would not have reached a guilty verdict."
Days earlier, they also filed a petition for a writ of habeas corpus with the California Court of Appeal, looking to overturn Scott's 2004 conviction for the 2002 murders.
According to his team, Scott may see the light of day again as the new evidence “undermines the prosecution's entire circumstantial case against Petitioner, and shows that the jury relied on false evidence, including false scientific evidence, to convict him."
The evidence once again focuses on the burglary theory, claiming Laci was murdered by the thieves after she witnessed their crime, and that Scott was on a fishing trip by himself when it all allegedly went down.
Scott's lawyers claim they have a witness who allegedly “overheard a conversation among the burglars about Laci seeing and confronting them. This evidence exonerates Scott Peterson because it shows Laci was alive when he left home on December 24, since the burglary took place.”
The new evidence also touches on a van they believe belonged to the burglars that was set on fire near the couple's home – and they claim Laci was killed in the van.
In May 2024, a judge ruled a piece of duct tape found on Laci's pants could be re-tested, a victory for Scott and his team.
While Scott's future is currently up in the air, his time behind bars has been brutal as prison officials have been accused of marking up commissary items by 65 percent.
"It's turned into a moneymaking racket, and the prisoners are the suckers. Even Scott Peterson can't escape the price gouging," an inmate said.
They added: "It's no cakewalk. Scott's gone from living the high life to merely existing, one unappetizing bite at a time."