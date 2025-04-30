Scott Peterson Cries 'I'm Not a Violent Person' and Begs for His Freedom — As Convicted Killer May Be Set Free Following Wife Laci's Gruesome Murder

Scott, in a 126-page declaration, detailed why he's not the person responsible for his wife's death: "I have steadfastly maintained my innocence from the moment my wife went missing on December 24, 2002, throughout my trial, appeal, and post-conviction proceedings, and to this day.

"I had absolutely nothing to do with the disappearance and deaths of my wife and son. I am not a violent person."

Laci was reported missing on Christmas Eve 2002. Almost four months later, only the 27-year-old's torso was found along the Point Isabel shoreline in the San Francisco Bay.

Just one day earlier, two people had spotted the body of a male fetus near the same spot – later confirmed to be her son, Conner.