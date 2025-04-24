Your tip
Home > True Crime > Scott Peterson

Scott Peterson Murder Case Nightmare: Revisit the Horrific Crime Scene Photos Including 'Tool Box Victim Laci Was Stuffed In' — As Convicted Killer Continues to Cry He's Innocent

Composite photo of tool box, Scott Peterson, twine
Source: Modesto Police Department

Scott Peterson's case is being highlighted again thanks to new evidence.

April 24 2025, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

Scott Peterson's cries of innocence have once again put all eyes on the case, after he was convicted of murdering his pregnant wife, Laci.

RadarOnline.com can now revisit the devastating crime scene photos as Scott's case has been picked up by the Los Angeles Innocence Project who filed a petition in court and claimed to have new evidence that may overturn his conviction.

scott peterson facing jail nightmare
Source: MEGA

Scott has been locked up for 21 years after being convicted of murdering his pregnant wife, Laci.

On Christmas Eve 2002, 27-year-old Laci was reported missing, with only her torso being found nearly four months later along the Point Isabel shoreline in the San Francisco Bay. Just one day earlier, two people had spotted the body of a male fetus near the same spot – later confirmed to be Laci's unborn son, Conner.

Scott, 30 years old at the time, was believed to be fleeing to Mexico when he was arrested and charged with both murders days later. After he was sentenced to death in 2004, he was re-sentenced to life behind bars without parole in 2021.

Thanks to Scott's defense team, in May 2024, a judge ruled a piece of duct tape found on Laci's pants could be re-tested, which has led to the case's crime scene and evidence photos to resurface.

scott peterson murder trial evidence
Source: MODESTO POLICE DEPARTMENT

This twine was around Laci's son Connor's neck when his body was found.

One of the heartbreaking photos includes the maternity blouse Laci was believed to have worn in the final days she was seen alive by her loved ones. Another is a piece of twine that was wrapped around baby Connor's neck when he washed ashore.

Prosecutors also suggested Scott stuffed his wife's body into a toolbox from his truck bed in another photo from their evidence batch, while a drawing of Laci's corpse show all that was missing when she was discovered.

Despite the horror of it all, Scott has continued to proclaim his innocence, even offering up a theory involving two burglars.

scott peterson murder trial evidence
Source: MODESTO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Scott stuffed Laci's body into a toolbox from his truck bed according to prosecutors.

In a previous video call interview from Mule Creek State Prison in Ione, California, Scott claimed: "There was a burglary across the street from our home. And I believe Laci went over there to see what was going on, and that’s when she was taken."

Suspects Steven Todd and Donald Pearce were arrested and pleaded guilty to the burglary, but investigators said the break-in happened two days after Laci went missing.

“Todd and Pearce, the two that we know burgled the house across the street,” Scott rambled. “We don’t know who else was in that burglary. We know there were others."

The now 52-year-old added: "There was no desire to pursue the evidence that was in front of them. It was the evidence they just decided to ignore."

scott peterson murder trial evidence
Source: MODESTO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Laci's loved ones claim she wore this maternity blouse in the final days before her murder.

The Los Angeles Innocence Project is backing this theory, however, recently presenting new evidence and witness statements that may help set Scott free.

“Had the jury heard this evidence, it is highly likely they would not have reached a guilty verdict," the organization said in a statement on Monday, April 21.

peterson crime
Source: MODESTO POLICE

Only the 27-year-old's torso was discovered.

The new evidence claims Laci was murdered by Pearce and Todd after she witnessed their crime, and that Scott was actually on a solo fishing trip by when it all allegedly went down.

Scott's team also claim they have a witness who allegedly “overheard a conversation among the burglars about Laci seeing and confronting them. This evidence exonerates Scott Peterson because it shows Laci was alive when he left home on December 24, since the burglary took place.”

Scott's future now hangs in the balance as his team awaits the court's decision.

scott peterson documentry peacock
Source: PEACOCK

Scott, now 52, claims two burglars murdered his wife.

