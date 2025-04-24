Scott Peterson Murder Case Nightmare: Revisit the Horrific Crime Scene Photos Including 'Tool Box Victim Laci Was Stuffed In' — As Convicted Killer Continues to Cry He's Innocent

On Christmas Eve 2002, 27-year-old Laci was reported missing, with only her torso being found nearly four months later along the Point Isabel shoreline in the San Francisco Bay. Just one day earlier, two people had spotted the body of a male fetus near the same spot – later confirmed to be Laci's unborn son, Conner.

Scott, 30 years old at the time, was believed to be fleeing to Mexico when he was arrested and charged with both murders days later. After he was sentenced to death in 2004, he was re-sentenced to life behind bars without parole in 2021.

Thanks to Scott's defense team, in May 2024, a judge ruled a piece of duct tape found on Laci's pants could be re-tested, which has led to the case's crime scene and evidence photos to resurface.