Tom Cruise's Girlfriend Ana de Armas Spotted Dancing At David Beckham's 50th Birthday Bash Moments Before 'Top Gun' Star Tried to Hide Her Leaving Party in Early Hours
Tom Cruise’s girlfriend Ana de Armas has been pictured dancing at David Beckham's 50th birthday party, despite the Top Gun star's attempts to hide her as they left the raucous bash.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Cuban-born actress was snapped in the background of a picture focused on the former soccer star, which his wife Victoria Beckham posted on her Instagram Stories.
de Armas was wearing a black v-neck dress and let her brunette tresses loose for the fun snap as she held a glass in her hand.
Her appearance at the bash suggests Cruise, 62, is taking the next step in their romance by introducing her to his celebrity pals
Cruise made a low-key arrival to the party, turning up alone.
But when the bash finished, the action star and his new girlfriend made their way into a waiting vehicle desperately trying to hide their identities with umbrellas.
And once seated inside their cab, de Armas was snapped leaning forward to avoid being pictured.
Cruise and de Armas have been romantically linked since Valentine's Day this year.
They appeared to confirm their love affair is real as they flew into London together last week, just days before her 37th birthday.
Hollywood icon Cruise was snapped giddy with excitement as he piloted a helicopter into the English capital with the brunette actress by his side.
RadarOnline.com revealed last month Cruise had been spending lots of time wooing the former Bond Girl in a mission to make her his latest partner.
A source told RadarOnline.com: "Tom has really turned up the charm as he sets out on a mission to win Ana's heart, and he's leaving no stone unturned. He’s rolled out the red carpet for her with extravagant gestures, a private jet for their travels, and a series of lavish gifts, including designer handbags and stunning couture gowns.
"Ever since they began spending time together across the U.S. and Europe, Tom has been noticeably lighter on his feet, clearly excited about the potential romance."
They continued: "While he publicly maintains that his interest in Ana stems from a desire to cultivate a genuine professional rapport for their upcoming collaboration, it’s quite clear that his intentions run far deeper.
"He sees her as the perfect Scientology wife with no skeletons in her cupboard."
Our insider added: "The situation is a delicate dance; he wants to work with her, but he's also keenly aware that timing is everything. Whenever asked whether there's something more between them, Tom insists they are just colleagues, yet his admiration is impossible to miss.
"The way he speaks of her, constantly praising her talent and natural beauty, makes it abundantly clear that he is utterly enchanted by her."
We also told how his ex-partner Penelope Cruz – who dated Cruise between 2001 and 2004 – also gave his new relationship the "thumbs up."
The actress starred alongside de Armas in the 2019 movie WASP Network.
An insider said: "Ana has said that Penelope is happy for her, she approves.
"They know each other from the movie, and also they have friends in common in Madrid from when Ana lived there for a while."