Billy Ray Cyrus

Billy Ray Cyrus Confirms Shock Romance With Posh British Model and Hugh Grant's Ex Elizabeth Hurley — And Her Grown Up Son Gives His Blessing

Embedded Image
Source: @ElizabethHurley;Instagram

Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley confirmed their unlikely romance with joint Instagram post on Sunday.

April 21 2025, Published 6:01 a.m. ET

Billy Ray Cyrus has confirmed his shock romance with British model Elizabeth Hurley by posting a loved-up snap of the unlikely couple.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the country star, 63, sparked an outpouring of crazed reactions from fans, who could not quite believe the pair are hooking up.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Hurley and son Damian enjoy an extremely close relationship.

However, one notable supporter of the new relationship is Hurley’s 23-year-old son Damian, who responded to the PDA-filled photo with a celebration emoji and a black heart emoji.

The couple — who got together months after Cyrus' brutal divorce from wife Firerose was was finalized — wished their fans a "Happy Easter" in a joint post on Instagram on Sunday, sharing a photo of the two canoodling by a fence in a field.

Hurley, 59, looked glamorous wearing a blue plaid button down shirt and a pair of faded jeans.

Source: @Elizabethhurley;Instagram

The pair wished their followers a 'Happy Easter' alongside the loved-up snap.

Cyrus, 63, was kissing her cheek, wearing a festive pair of green bunny ears over his long, dark waves.

The Achy Breaky Heart singer wore a denim buttoned down shirt over loose fitting black, grey and burgundy pants.

Bemused fans responded to the snap in their droves, as the couple split opinion amongst their large followings.

One wrote: "And on this holy day, all I can say is GIRL….YOU NEED JESUS."

While another fan warned. "He's a Trumper. Sorry. You're going to lose some people."

A third chimed in: "Oh who else totally did not have this one on their 2025 bingo card?"

stus image templates
Source: MEGA

Cyrus has been single since finalizing his messy divorce from third wife Firerose.

Hurley and Cyrus met when they were working on 2022's Christmas in Paradise.

She described the singer as "an absolute hoot," during an interview promoting the comedy.

It is unclear when the work relationship turned to something more personal.

Earlier this month, Hurley dropped a big clue about the romance when she uploaded a reel of herself on Instagram frolicking on the beach with Cyrus's She's Not Cryin' Anymore playing beneath it and tagging the singer.

Hurley rose to prominence in the mid-Nineties while dating British actor Hugh Grant, sparking global headlines by turning up to the premiere of the actor's 1994 film Four Weddings and a Funeral in a black Versace dress, often referred to as "THAT dress".

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Hurley described Cyrus as an 'absolute hoot' after they both starred in 2022 movie Christmas in Paradise.

They were together when the Love Actually star, 64, was caught up in a prostitute scandal in 1995, when he cheated on her with sex worker Divine Brown.

She shares Damian with former partner Steve Bing, a U.S. entrepreneur and film producer, and had a well publicized romance with the late Australian cricket legend Shane Warne.

Cyrus split from wife Firerose, 37, last August, three months after the country singer filed for divorce from his Australian wife of less than a year citing "irreconcilable differences".

He split from his second wife Tish, 57, in 2020, which triggered a stormy relationship with superstar daughter Miley.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Hurley rose to fame in the mid-Nineties courtesy of her relationship with Hugh Grant.

The Wrecking Ball singer, 32, twisted the knife deeper last year when she left out her father from the long list of folks she thanked while accepting her first-ever Grammy Award, and a source said father and daughter have not spoken in over three years.

After picking up the gong, his father gushed over her on social media, which many people believed was a desperate bid to piggyback onto her success and boost his own flagging profile in the process.

mileys family rift pop phenomenon snubs needy dad billy rays pleas
Source: MEGA

Miley's family is deep in a rift, sources say, and her superstar has not spoken to father Billy 'for yearss'.

Cyrus has seen his career nosedive following his messy divorce to Firerose, plus his bizarre performance at President Donald Trump's inauguration in January.

Miley's half-brother Trace, 36, said his father is "not healthy" and needs help.

A source said: “Miley learned a long time ago that Billy Ray's love comes with strings attached.

"He often wants something from her, and when he doesn't get it, he accuses her of being an ingrate."

