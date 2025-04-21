Billy Ray Cyrus Confirms Shock Romance With Posh British Model and Hugh Grant's Ex Elizabeth Hurley — And Her Grown Up Son Gives His Blessing

Hurley and Cyrus met when they were working on 2022's Christmas in Paradise.

She described the singer as "an absolute hoot," during an interview promoting the comedy.

It is unclear when the work relationship turned to something more personal.

Earlier this month, Hurley dropped a big clue about the romance when she uploaded a reel of herself on Instagram frolicking on the beach with Cyrus's She's Not Cryin' Anymore playing beneath it and tagging the singer.

Hurley rose to prominence in the mid-Nineties while dating British actor Hugh Grant, sparking global headlines by turning up to the premiere of the actor's 1994 film Four Weddings and a Funeral in a black Versace dress, often referred to as "THAT dress".