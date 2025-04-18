Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Miley Cyrus
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Inside Miley Cryus' Brutal Family Rift – How Pop Phenomenon is Snubbing 'Needy' Dad Billy Ray's 'Cries for Help' as Friends and Family Fear He's Headed for 'Total Meltdown'

mileys family rift pop phenomenon snubs needy dad billy rays pleas
Source: MEGA

Miley's family is deep in a rift, sources say.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 18 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Trainwreck Billy Ray Cyrus is shamefully kissing up to his superstar daughter Miley in hopes she can help rescue his sinking career – but RadarOnline.com can reveal the Flowers singer isn't listening to her dad's sad song as her family rift widens.

Billy Ray, 63, and the Wrecking Ball songbird, 32, have had a stormy relationship dating back to the mid-2000s, but the Hannah Montana star shut her dad out completely after he split from wife Tish in 2020, letting everyone know she was on Team Mom.

Miley twisted the knife deeper last year when she left out Billy Ray from the long list of folks she thanked while accepting her first-ever Grammy Award, and a source said father and daughter have not spoken in over three years.

Article continues below advertisement
mileys family rift pop phenomenon snubs needy dad billy rays pleas
Source: MEGA

Billy Ray praises Miley's music despite years of silence between the estranged pair.

Article continues below advertisement

Still, the Achy Breaky Heart bad boy went on social media to praise Miley's new album Something Beautiful, and lauded the latest single from his younger daughter, Noah, 25.

"Holy s**t. I seldom ever swear in my post, but this deserves one," he wrote. "You are witnessing in real time what it feels like for a Dad who within less than one week's time has had his ass kicked and his mind blown by not one … but two of his own daughters. Flesh and blood... completely taking their art to a whole new level."

Article continues below advertisement
mileys family rift pop phenomenon snubs needy dad billy rays pleas
Source: MEGA

Trace Cyrus claims dad Billy Ray is spiraling as his career crashes.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
richard chamberlain hid gay secret feared end showbiz career

EXCLUSIVE: Reason Late TV Giant Richard Chamberlain Hid HIs Gay Secret For Decades Revealed — 'He Feared Coming Out Would Kill His Showbiz Career'

val kilmer cancer treatments blame pain before death

EXCLUSIVE: How Tragic Val Kilmer Went to His Grave in Agony – Blaming His Life-Saving Cancer Treatments for Slowly Killing Him

But sources said Miley believes her papa's praise comes with a secret motive to get her to give him a professional boost.

The former country star has seen his popularity turn to cow poop after his messy divorce and his laughable seven-month marriage to daughter-aged singer Firerose, 37, last year.

There was also his bizarre performance at President Donald Trump's inauguration in January, and Miley's half-brother Trace, 36, saying his father is "not healthy" and needs help.

"Miley learned a long time ago that Billy Ray's love comes with strings attached," our source said. "He often wants something from her, and when he doesn't get it, he accuses her of being an ingrate."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.