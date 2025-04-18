EXCLUSIVE: Inside Miley Cryus' Brutal Family Rift – How Pop Phenomenon is Snubbing 'Needy' Dad Billy Ray's 'Cries for Help' as Friends and Family Fear He's Headed for 'Total Meltdown'

Trainwreck Billy Ray Cyrus is shamefully kissing up to his superstar daughter Miley in hopes she can help rescue his sinking career – but RadarOnline.com can reveal the Flowers singer isn't listening to her dad's sad song as her family rift widens.

Billy Ray, 63, and the Wrecking Ball songbird, 32, have had a stormy relationship dating back to the mid-2000s, but the Hannah Montana star shut her dad out completely after he split from wife Tish in 2020, letting everyone know she was on Team Mom.

Miley twisted the knife deeper last year when she left out Billy Ray from the long list of folks she thanked while accepting her first-ever Grammy Award, and a source said father and daughter have not spoken in over three years.