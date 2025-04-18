EXCLUSIVE: Inside Miley Cryus' Brutal Family Rift – How Pop Phenomenon is Snubbing 'Needy' Dad Billy Ray's 'Cries for Help' as Friends and Family Fear He's Headed for 'Total Meltdown'
Trainwreck Billy Ray Cyrus is shamefully kissing up to his superstar daughter Miley in hopes she can help rescue his sinking career – but RadarOnline.com can reveal the Flowers singer isn't listening to her dad's sad song as her family rift widens.
Billy Ray, 63, and the Wrecking Ball songbird, 32, have had a stormy relationship dating back to the mid-2000s, but the Hannah Montana star shut her dad out completely after he split from wife Tish in 2020, letting everyone know she was on Team Mom.
Miley twisted the knife deeper last year when she left out Billy Ray from the long list of folks she thanked while accepting her first-ever Grammy Award, and a source said father and daughter have not spoken in over three years.
Still, the Achy Breaky Heart bad boy went on social media to praise Miley's new album Something Beautiful, and lauded the latest single from his younger daughter, Noah, 25.
"Holy s**t. I seldom ever swear in my post, but this deserves one," he wrote. "You are witnessing in real time what it feels like for a Dad who within less than one week's time has had his ass kicked and his mind blown by not one … but two of his own daughters. Flesh and blood... completely taking their art to a whole new level."
But sources said Miley believes her papa's praise comes with a secret motive to get her to give him a professional boost.
The former country star has seen his popularity turn to cow poop after his messy divorce and his laughable seven-month marriage to daughter-aged singer Firerose, 37, last year.
There was also his bizarre performance at President Donald Trump's inauguration in January, and Miley's half-brother Trace, 36, saying his father is "not healthy" and needs help.
"Miley learned a long time ago that Billy Ray's love comes with strings attached," our source said. "He often wants something from her, and when he doesn't get it, he accuses her of being an ingrate."